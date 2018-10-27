Notre Dame vs Navy Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Ian Book and his stellar play at quarterback has completely transformed the No. 3 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish to a College Football Playoff contender into a legitimate National Championship contender. Head coach Brian Kelly takes his team on the road as they take on the struggling Navy Midshipmen (2-5) at SDCCU Stadium on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preview

Since relieving senior quarter Brandon Wimbush, Book has completed 75% of his passes for 1,151 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions — all coming in each of Notre Dame’s past two contests. Book has to protect the football better to avoid potential letdowns.

Notre Dame had a bye last week, and are set to play for the first time since a narrow 19-14 win against Pittsburgh on October 13. The Fighting Irish have gotten themselves into trouble not against teams on equal footing — Michigan, Stanford and Virginia Tech — but against notably inferior competition. Notre Dame has struggled the most this season in games against Vanderbilt and Pitt, each coming down to five points.

The Midshipmen possess one of the more unique offensive styles in college football. Like Georgia Tech, they are ground-and-pound heavy, averaging 310.1 of their 388.4 total yards per game, and Kelly told reporters this week he is well aware of that.

“They’re extremely efficient. They’ve given us all that we can handle year in and year out. There has to be an incredible sense of urgency on the offensive side of the ball, by maximizing possessions, quite frankly every snap, because you just don’t know how many possessions that you will, in fact, get. Scoring points is absolutely crucial.”

Navy, however, since a 2-1 start has lost four consecutive games, although the offense put up 36 points in a 49-36 loss last week against Houston. This is the 92nd all-time meeting between the two programs. Notre Dame holds a commanding 77-13-1 edge in the series.