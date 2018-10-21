LOOK: Patrick Mahomes Arrives Wearing His Dads Baseball Jersey

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took his first loss last week as the Chiefs long-term starter on the road against the New England Patriots. This week, he hopes to bounce back with yet, another primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mahomes, who is now one of the most popular players in the league has garnered all the attention from media and cameras at all times. So, he decided to that he was going to enter into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon rocking a classic New York Mets baseball jersey. And if you look closely, you can see that the last name on it looks quite familiar.

Check out Mahomes’ Jersey Selection

Patrick Mahomes showed up on Sunday wearing a Pat Mahomes Mets jersey from back in the early 2000’s. Mahomes father was a former Major League Baseball pitcher. So, you can probably tell where the star quarterback gets his arm strength from.

Young Pat Mahomes was actually a standout baseball player himself. In fact, he was a three-sport athlete where thrived in not only football but baseball and basketball as well. Mahomes, like his dad, was also a pitcher and was drafted to the Majors by the Detroit Tigers.

Obviously, Mahomes wasn’t as much of a star at baseball than he was at football, but there’s no denying how talented the former Texas Tech athlete really is. Regardless though, it’s very cool to see Mahomes making his choice of throwback jersey dedicated to his dad.

Hopefully, his pregame outfit brings him some good juju as Mahomes and the Chiefs are working on bouncing back from their tough loss on the road last week. The Bengals won’t be a walk in the park for the second-year veteran, but the home-field advantage should play a significant part in the Chiefs success this weekend.