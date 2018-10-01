Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, Has Been With QB Before College Days

There has been a lot of change for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but his girlfriend Brittany Matthews has been one of the few constants in his life. Matthews has been with Mahomes since they were both in high school in Texas. The couple chose different colleges as Mahomes played quarterback at Texas Tech, while Matthews played soccer at UT Tyler.

Matthews and Mahomes now call Kansas City home thanks to the Chiefs drafting him in 2017. Matthews enjoys cheering Mahomes on as he has taken the NFL by storm, and she is also passionate about health and fitness. After the Chiefs big win over the Steelers, Matthews gave Mahomes a shoutout on Instagram.

“Score score and score some more, that’s all this bad boy knows how to do! 💯💯 Oh and swipe to see the best travel buddy in the world😂 #chiefskingdom,” Matthews posted.

Matthews is slightly older than Mahomes and recently welcomed him to the 23-year-old club.

“Happy Birthday Babe, todays about you and I’m so glad we get to spend it together! Welcome to the 23 club ya youngin😝😘 I LOVE YOU❤️,” Matthews posted.

Mahomes’ Girlfriend Is a Personal Trainer

As a former collegiate soccer player, the couple shares a passion for athletics. After graduating from the University of Texas at Tyler with a degree in Kinesiology, she started a business as a personal trainer. Here’s how Matthews described her services on her website.

I started my fitness journey 4 years ago while playing collegiate soccer! I graduated from University of Texas at Tyler with my Bachelors of Science in Kinesiology. I continued my soccer career professional in Iceland. I have officially hung up my cleats and have focused on helping people with health and fitness. I love sharing my journey and knowledge with you along the way as I grow and learn!

As for Mahomes, this season marks his first year as an NFL starting quarterback. Despite being a first round draft pick in 2017, Mahomes has outperformed even the highest expectations.

“There’s still room for a ton of improvement,” Mahomes explained to Boston.com. “There’s still stuff that I might not go to the right read, or we might have a bust in the route running or everything, protection might break down. That just speaks to the guys that we have that can still make plays.”

Matthews Played Professional Soccer in Iceland

According to Tyler Morning Telegraph, Matthews scored 31 goals, contributed 16 assists and helped lead the UT Tyler soccer team to a 56-13-5 record during her college career. Matthews signed a contract with UMF Afturelding/Fram, an Iceland pro soccer team, in 2017.

“Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer,” Matthews told Tyler Morning Telegraph. “An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love.”

It looks like Matthews has moved on to her own personal training business, but enjoyed getting to play soccer professionally for a short time.

Just in case there was any confusion on who she is dating, Matthews has a new Chiefs jersey for this season.

