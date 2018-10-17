Pelicans Roster & Starting Lineup for 2018

The New Orleans Pelicans are bringing a new look team to the floor for the 2018-19 NBA season. While DeMarcus Cousins left town in free agency, the front office did a solid job of adding talented pieces around star big forward Anthony Davis. The 25-year-old is expected to once again be an MVP candidate, and the hope is that he can help the team continue to trend upward.

After back-to-back seasons below the .500 mark, the Pelicans went 48-34 last season, making the playoffs in a tough Western Conference. Not only that, but behind Davis’ superb play, New Orleans swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round before falling in five games to the eventual champions, the Golden State Warriors.

Let’s break down the Pelicans’ new-look squad, complete with a few well-known pieces that were brought in this offseason. Specifically, three of the new additions should be huge factors either as starters or key members of the second unit.

Here’s a look at the Pelicans projected starting lineup to start the 2018-19 season.

Pelicans Projected Starting Lineup for 2018-19 Season

C- Anthony Davis

PF- Nikola Mirotic

SF- E’Twaun Moore

SG- Jrue Holiday

PG- Elfrid Payton

According to Jim Eichenhofer of the team’s official website, the Pelicans will not use a clear-cut starting lineup every night. In turn, the starting five above could change on a nightly basis depending on matchups. As Nikola Mirotic revealed, the entire team is focused on what’s best for the group and gives them a chance to win.

“We are all here to do what’s best for the team,” the smooth-shooting forward/center said. “If I start one day, good. If Julius starts, great also. We just need to do what is best for the team. Each night is going to be a different matchup.”

Many were surprised by the fact Julius Randle wouldn’t start in this game, but he’s expected to have a heavy workload off the bench. Elfrid Payton was another interesting addition for the Pelicans, as he spent the first three-plus seasons of his career with the Orlando Magic before being dealt to the Phoenix Suns.

Let’s take a look at the full Pelicans roster.

Pelicans Roster for the 2018-19 Season

C- Anthony Davis, Jahlil Okafor

PF- Nikola Mirotic, Julius Randle, Cheick Diallo

SF- E’Twaun Moore, Wesley Johnson, Darius Miller, Solomon Hill

SG- Jrue Holiday, Ian Clark, Trevon Bluiett, Troy Williams

PG- Elfrid Payton, Frank Jackson

New Orleans boasts an impressive amount of depth this season and there’s certainly reason to believe they could be bound for another playoff appearance, even in the loaded West. Randle was mentioned before, but the former Los Angeles Lakers forward actually turned down more lucrative deals to a sign a two-year, $17.7-plus million deal with the Pelicans.

Per The Athletic’s William Guillory:

“There were more lucrative deals on the table and Randle’s contract will allow him re-enter free agency next summer if he chooses. But make no mistake, he views New Orleans as the place he wants to be long term. That’s one of the main reasons he decided to sign with them.”

Pelicans fans have plenty to be excited about this season, especially thanks to a new core which features a nice mixture of talented big men, outside shooting and strong passers.

