Nets vs Pistons Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons enter the 2018-19 NBA season with an interesting amount of intrigue. Both teams have quite a bit of young talent and tremendous upside, making this matchup one to watch on Wednesday night.

Preview

While the Nets have certainly been in the midst of a rebuild over recent seasons, they’re trending upward. After winning 20 games two seasons ago, the team finished with 28 victories last year while battling through a plethora of injuries.

Heading into the opener, there is a bit of bad news for Brooklyn, though, as they’ll be without the likes of Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll and Shabazz Napier due to various injuries. Talented power forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is also questionable, but it seems as though there’s at least a chance he’ll play.

The Nets’ injuries should open the door in this matchup for two players under the age of 25 to thrive. Both Caris LeVert and D’Angelo Russell have flashed tremendous upside, although the latter missed 34 games due to injury. This duo, along with Hollis-Jefferson will play a big role in the team’s push to continue a turnaround from their recent struggles.

With the above names sidelined, it should also lead the Nets using Joe Harris and potentially giving expanded minutes to the likes of Kenneth Faried and Ed Davis, two offseason additions.

On the Pistons side, they’re led by the new dynamic duo of Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin. Detroit couldn’t find their way into the playoffs last season, finishing with a 39-43 record. They’re hoping to turn the corner behind the Drummond-Griffin duo, as well as a strong roster which features multiple young players with upside

The Pistons’ biggest offseason move may have been the hiring of former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey. As the team attempts to build around its new core, they hired Casey, who had spent the previous seven seasons as the head coach of the Raptors. Over that stretch, the team made the playoffs in each of the previous five years and he compiled a 320-238 record there.

Both the Nets and Pistons will put their young talent on display, and it’ll be interesting to see who walks away with a win in a matchup where the two sides boast very different strengths. The Nets have a great core of players in the 1-3 spots (point guard, shooting guard, small forward), while the aforementioned Griffin-Drummond duo of Detroit could cause problems.