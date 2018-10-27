9 Best Putting Training Aids: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Who couldn’t use a little help with their putting? There is no shortage of golf training aids to get your putting up to par.

Most players, especially beginners, experience trouble on the green. It’s OK, it’s not the easiest thing to do. But today there are all sorts of tools and devices which are designed to help you get your mechanics squared away so you’ll be more consistent and confident with every putt.

So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and best golf training aids for putting. Read it through, check out the pros and cons, and decide which is best for you. A side note, this list is in no particular order.