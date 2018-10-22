Raiders’ Lineman Sums up Amari Cooper Trade Perfectly on Twitter

Very few members of the Oakland Raiders had much to say on Monday afternoon. It was shortly after the team had watched another one of their former teammates (and first round draft picks) get traded away. After a 1-5 start to the year, the Raiders have now said goodbye to both Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news of the deal which sent Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a first-round pick. After the trade was done, general manager Reggie McKenzie was one of the few members of the Raiders organization who spoke to the media.

But offensive lineman Jon Feliciano took to Twitter and dropped the perfect giphy for the moment.

Amari Cooper’s Brutal Start to Season With Raiders

It had been a rough stretch for Cooper, even putting the team’s one-win start to the side. Cooper has managed just two games with 100-plus receiving yards, combining for 18 receptions, 244 yards and one touchdown in that span. But the other four games? He totaled four catches for 36 yards.

At key moments we’ve seen Cooper completely disappear, and the fact his numbers are so low is somewhat head-scratching. With the Raiders playing from behind a fair amount, the 24-year-old’s inability to consistently put up solid stat lines is concerning, to put it gently.

