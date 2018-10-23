Raiders ‘Already Concluded’ Derek Carr Not Longterm Answer at QB?

Questioning the physical toughness of Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr isn’t something I’m all that interested in. He’s played through so many injuries, various ailments and other factors that it shouldn’t be a debate. But unfortunately, it likely will be moving forward, unless things change quickly.

The Raiders are 1-5, and there’s no “scapegoat,” largely due to the fact that everyone deserves some level of blame. But it seems many in the team’s organization believe a fair amount of the shortcomings through six games fall on Carr.

In a recent story from The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II, he revealed there are “whispers” the Raiders have already decided on the quarterback’s future with the team.

“There are already rumblings about Carr being a sitting duck. If the whispers are accurate, the Raiders have already concluded that Carr is not the quarterback of the future and the question is how do they go about moving on. His game is marked by a mental fragility that doesn’t inspire confidence.”

This isn’t the first we’ve heard on this topic either. The rough start to the year for Oakland and head coach Jon Gruden fueled these rumors weeks ago and they’ve only picked up steam.

Derek Carr’s Outlook With Raiders

This questions surrounding Carr’s future began a week or so ago, and as Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports revealed, the Raiders seemed likely to entertain trade offers for the quarterback.

Ultimately, what this means for quarterback Derek Carr, Oakland’s second-round pick in 2014, remains to be seen, though it’s fair to say a growing number of GMs suspect Gruden may entertain offers for him as well in 2019, especially if Gruden’s in position to draft his pick of quarterbacks in the upcoming draft. Khalli Mack, Oakland’s top pick in 2014, was already dealt to Chicago in a monster deal before the season, and Gruden’s pursuit of additional draft picks is not expected to stop there.

On paper, the 27-year-old quarterback’s numbers don’t look bad this season. He’s completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 1,783 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. Obviously, the interceptions are concerning and his touchdowns are fairly low, but overall the expectation was higher than this with Gruden coming to town.

Struggles this year aside, I have a hard time believing that a player just one year and six games removed from an MVP-caliber season is simply this mediocre all the sudden. The Raiders have had four different play-callers in five seasons with Carr. Maybe he and Gruden simply don’t mix, or maybe the coach just doesn’t have that “it” factor at the NFL level anymore.

Whatever the case may be, it doesn’t change the fact that Carr’s outlook with the Raiders is bleak.

