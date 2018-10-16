Raiders Website Created to Countdown Until Jon Gruden’s Contract Ends

Apparently, not all Oakland Raiders fans are incredibly happy with head coach Jon Gruden. Just ahead of the team’s most recent loss, a 27-3 blowout against the Seattle Seahawks, all kinds of drama broke out. This was headlined by trade rumors surrounding former first-round pick and top wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Regardless of how that situation plays out, it seems someone, somewhere is paying close attention to Gruden’s massive 10-year, $100 million deal. This is because they created a website – isgrudengoneyet.com, which literally counts down the seconds and the money left on his massive deal.

Not only does the site breakdown how much money is left on his deal (at the time I’m writing this it’s over $92,268,000) but it also tells you how much money Gruden has made since you opened the site. So, essentially in the amount of time that it’s taken this article to be written, the Raiders coach will make more than most Americans do in a normal workday.

Raiders’ Wild Recent Run of Events

The Khalil Mack trade was one thing, as it seemed the Raiders were likely never going to come to terms with their former star pass-rusher. But now there are talks of not only a potential trade to send Cooper out of town, but also the possibility of moving young safety Karl Joseph. As if Gruden’s mass overhaul of the team’s roster isn’t head-scratching enough with that info, the final rumor might put it over the top.

Recent reports point to the Raiders potentially entertaining the idea of trading quarterback Derek Carr. The same player who was touted as the perfect fit for Gruden and his offense.

Time will tell, but the start to Gruden’s second tenure with the Raiders hasn’t left much reason for optimism.

