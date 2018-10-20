Rob Gronkowski Fantasy: Waiver Wire Targets if Patriots TE Ruled Out

If you’re a fantasy football owner of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, you may want to shield your eyes. Some bad news came out Saturday afternoon on Gronkowski’s status, and it may point to him missing the team’s Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears.

As Jim McBride of the Boston Globe revealed, Gronkowski did not travel with the Patriots to Chicago but has not yet been ruled out for the game.

Breaking: #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski (back) did not make trip to Chicago with team, per league source. Has NOT been ruled out yet, however. pic.twitter.com/1PcSTDGemg — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) October 20, 2018

With most waiver wires likely pretty light at tight end, I’m going to take a look at a few potential replacements for Gronkowski if he’s ruled out for this game. Be prepared, because these may not all be the prettiest of options.

Potential Fantasy Football Replacements for Rob Gronkowski

Let’s kick things off with a few players who aren’t massively owned, so may still be available on waivers. All ownership percentages are from Yahoo! Sports.

C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals – 42 Percent Owned

The Bengals have no choice to roll with C.J. Uzomah in a big way due to injuries. He’s probably the least likely name to be available on your waiver wire, but if so, he’s a solid addition. He caught 6-of-7 targets for 54 yards in Week 6 and draws a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, who have allowed a league-worst 550 receiving yards to opposing tight ends.

Benjamin Watson, New Orleans Saints – 37 Percent Owned

I’m not expecting Watson to catch a touchdown this week, or possibly all season. But at the very least, he seems to have a solid floor. The veteran tight end has been targeted at least three times in every game. He’s also seen four or more targets in four of the Saints’ five games this year. The Ravens haven’t given up a touchdown to a tight end this season, but have allowed 31 receptions and 361 yards to the position.

Charles Clay, Buffalo Bills – 14 Percent Owned

It’s been a rough season for Clay, but he’s seen at least five targets in two of the past three weeks, resulting in eight catches over that span. It’s tough to trust the Bills in any capacity, but if your back is against the wall and there are no other options, Clay is at least in consideration.

Although the Bills tight end has just 72 receiving yards in the past three games, he draws an Indianapolis Colts team who’s allowed 455 yards and two touchdowns to opposing tight ends.

Geoff Swaim, Dallas Cowboys – 9 Percent Owned

Swaim’s upside isn’t going to change the game for your fantasy team this week, but if you play in a 14-team league, he may be one of your only options. He’s been targeted 21 times this season and caught 16 passes. Unfortunately, his targets have slowly declined over the past four games and he has a mediocre matchup with the Washington Redskins.

The Cowboys tight end is probably my least favorite target of this group, but it’s not out of the question if you have no other options.

