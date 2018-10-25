Rob Gronkowski Injury: Patriots TE Returns to Practice

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to practice on Thursday.

“Rob Gronkowski is back at practice today,” tweeted Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Watched him align in a three-point stance and then thrust up against a teammate holding a blocking pad, which is one indication of his back injury improving.”

NFL Network’s Michael Giardi tweeted footage of the practice, which featured the star tight end.

Gronk, Deatrich Wise and Marcus Cannon make their return to practice. The video is so awful it's great. #Patriots No sign of Eric Rowe and Sony Michel. pic.twitter.com/NQgJeszrKf — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 25, 2018

Gronkowski didn’t travel with the team for New England’s Week 7 victory over the Chicago Bears due to ankle and back injuries.