Saquon Barkley’s Girlfriend, Anna Congdon, Posts Photo From Giants Game

It looks like Saquon Barkley’s new baby girl took in a Giants game with his girlfriend, Anna Congdon. After the Giants-Saints game in Week 4, Congdon posted the above photo on Instagram.

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference,” Congdon posted in the caption.

Congdon and Barkley have been dating since his days at Penn State. The couple welcomed Jada to the world earlier this year, just days before the NFL draft. Congdon also recently posted a photo of Jada Claire with her mother.

“Happy birthday to the woman i am lucky enough to call mom; whose genuine spirit radiates like no other. thank you for teaching me to always see the best in others, to trust in God’s plan, and to love my family above myself. being a mother came natural because of the example you set, for that i am forever indebted to you. ❤️,” Congdon said of her mother.

Anna’s Family Has Been Helping the Couple Raise Jada Claire

Barkley told the New York Post back in June that Congdon was still living with Jada back in Pennsylvania, and her family was helping the couple raise Jada. The plan is for the entire family to move to New York, but there has been no word on when (or if it has already) that will take place.

“I think my girlfriend has been doing a great job of taking care of our daughter, and her family has been helping her out a lot,” Barkley told the New York Post. “…Try to find the right time for her to move in, and we could just live together. I am very involved, but I wish I was way more involved, I wish I was there with her, to be able to spend more time with my daughter would be amazing.”

On the field, it has been a challenging start for Barkley and the Giants. Barkley has played well, but the Giants are just 1-4 through their first five games. Barkley has rushed for 308 yards and three touchdowns. He has also been heavily involved in the passing game with 274 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Barkley admits he wants to grow into one of the leaders of the team, and believes the offense is only going to get better.

“That’s something I wanted to do as a goal of mine, but I know you can’t just take on that role from day one,” Barkley told The Morning Call. “You’ve got to grow into that role and earn the respect of your teammates, and that’s something I’m going to continue to try to do every single day…I’ve been saying from day one since I got here that I believe in this offense, I believe in this team, I believe in the coaching staff and I believe the sky’s the limit. It wasn’t going to be pretty from day one. We wouldn’t want it that way anyway. We’ve got to keep growing.”