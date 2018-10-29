Sony Michel Injury: When Will Patriots Running Back Return to Play?

It was a scary scene for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears. The talented rookie went down with a knee injury in the second quarter and was eventually helped off the field and carted to the locker room. The positive news is that the knee injury isn’t as serious as it originally seemed, but it will still sideline him in Week 8.

With the Patriots facing the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, Michel seemed like he actually had a chance to play at one point. Things didn’t pan out, though, and we’re going to take a look at the latest which has been revealed on the 23-year-old’s status moving forward due to the injury.

Sony Michel Originally Called ‘Week to Week, Practices Saturday

The first bit of news came was from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who revealed ahead of Week 8 that there was no structural damage to the knee. He called the Patriots back “week to week” moving forward.

MRI on Patriots’ RB Sony Michel revealed no structural damage, per source. Michel will be considered week to week, per source. Best-case scenario for Michel and Patriots. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2018

Michel was then given the doubtful tag throughout the week of preparation. After the first-round pick racked up 422 rushing yards and four touchdowns to start the year, there was plenty of optimism surrounding a possible return in the near future. Regardless, the fact that Michel avoided serious injury on a play which looked bad is great news.

The Patriots young back nearly surprised NFL fans by getting on the field ahead of Week 8. While Michel was able to practice in a limited fashion on Saturday, it provided at least somewhat of a positive outlook on his status.

Michel Ruled Out, Outlook Optimistic

It never seemed too likely that he’d return to action against the Bills, and that proved to be the case. As Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe revealed, the Patriots ruled Michel out for the game.

Marcus Cannon, Sony Michel and Geneo Grissom have been downgraded to out. Cannon’s concussion keeps him out a second-straight week. Was expected Michel (knee) wouldn’t play — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) October 28, 2018

The decision on whether or not Michel is able to play in Week 9, another primetime game, remains up in the air. It’s a huge matchup between the Patriots and Green Bay Packers, so it’s likely that if the rookie running back is close, he’ll push to get on the field. New England could certainly opt to play it safe and stick with James White and Kenjon Barner, though.

Michel’s ability to practice on Saturday was a great sign for his potential return date, but there will likely be a more concrete answer as preparation for the Packers game begins. Fortunately, it does seem as though he has a solid chance to return for the Sunday Night Football matchup.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Bruce Irvin Trade Rumors: Asking Price for Defensive End

