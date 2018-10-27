7 Best Sports Goggles: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

If you’re an athlete or an active person, you know how important it is to keep your eyes protected. Eye injuries can happen in an instant, whether you’re on the court, field, or job site. If you fall into one of those categories, investing in a quality pair of sports safety goggles is a wise move.
So what are the best sports goggles available on the market today? Keep reading below to see our list.
Head Impulse Protective Eyewear
Price: $8.44
Pros:
Cons:
- Adjustable clip-on strap for secure fit and comfort
- Shatterproof polycarbonate lens offers maximum protection
- Anti-fog, adjustable strap, and hinged-style temples
- Probably too small to fit prescription glasses underneath
- Some users felt they fogged up too easily and often
- Some felt discomfort on their nose
The company Head has been around since 1950, mainly known for their tennis and skiing equipment. They’ve certainly expanded over the years, jumping into the sports goggles business.
Their Impulse Protective Eyewear offers a simple, yet sleek, design with all-purpose functionality. Featuring an anti-fog, shatterproof polycarbonate lens, the lightweight goggles are ideal for all sports, including racquetball, tennis, basketball, and more. The hinge-style temples add extra comfort, while the adjustable strap ensures a secure fit.
Play confidently knowing the Head Impulse Protective Eyewear will provide maximum protection and flexibility.
Find more Head Impulse Protective Eyewear information and reviews here.
Pyramex I-Force Sporty Dual Pane Anti-Fog Goggle
Price: $14.49
Pros:
Cons:
- 99 percent UVA/B/C protection and scratch resistant lenses
- Outer lens features H2X anti-fog technology
- Meets the military's MIL-PRF 32432 High Velocity Impact Standards
- Great for sports, landscaping work, and other activities where your eyes are at risk of injury
- Can’t wear your prescription glasses underneath; too small
- Some users felt the anti-fog feature wasn’t very effective
- Some thought they weren't very effective when wearing at night or dusk
Looking for a sporty, comfortable, lightweight, anti-fog goggle? Then the I-Force from Pyramex are the just goggles for you. Effective in more activities than just sports, the I-Force Goggle is highlighted by Ratcheting Quick Release interchangeable temples and strap, a scratch resistant polycarbonate lens which provides 99 percent UVA/B/C protection, and an outside lens that is coated with H2X Anti-fog Technology.
The goggle is durable enough to withstand the elements and offers protection from all sorts of activities — sports, landscaping duties, and wood chopping, to name a few. They also meet MCEPS Class 1 Military Standards.
Find more Pyramex I-Force Sporty Dual Pane Anti-Fog Goggle information and reviews here.
Global Vision Eyewear Eliminator Goggles
Price: $9.30
Pros:
Cons:
- Scratch-resistant and UV protected lenses for maximum protection
- Side vents helps cut down on fogging
- Ideal for all sports, including basketball, racquetball, and cycling
- Can't be worn over prescription glasses
- They don't have anti-fog coating
- Some felt the wide strap is a bit uncomfortable
The Eliminator Goggles from Global Vision Eyewear offer a multi-functional product at a bargain price. Currently under $10 (the clear model), the lenses are shatterproof polycarbonate feature scratch-resistance and UV400 protection from the sun.
While the lenses themselves don’t have an anti-fog coating, the goggles do have side vents to help cut down that. Available in 7 different lens colors, Global Vision Eyewear also added soft foam gaskets for comfort around the eyes and an adjustable strap to get the perfect fit. A handy carrying case is included.
For the price and all the features, the Eliminators are some of the best sports goggles available today.
Find more Global Vision Eyewear Eliminator Goggles information and reviews here.
TEKCAM Unisex Sports Goggles Safety Protective Eyewear
Price: $14.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Hard outer frame for extra protection and durability
- Soft silicone nose pad for added comfort
- You can replace the original lens with your prescription ones
- Prescription glasses will not fit underneath
- No UV or anti-fog protection
- Not everyone will prefer the silicone nose pad; it could be uncomfortable when sweating
Tekcam’s Sports Goggles provides safety and comfort for both men and women for a variety of sports at a good price.
The goggles feature a harder frame for extra protection and a soft silicone nose pad for added comfort during play. The stock lens is windproof and dust-proof and can be replaced with your own prescription ones.
Use the adjustable headband strap to get a perfect fit, as tight or loose as you want it. It should fit most adults.
Find more TEKCAM Unisex Sports Goggles Safety Protective Eyewear information and reviews here.
Pyramex Highlander Safety Eyewear
Price: $9.07
Pros:
Cons:
- Scratch-resistant lens and UV protected for extra protection
- Inner foam provides extra dust protection
- 100 percent anti-fog coating
- Some users felt they fogged up to often
- Some users felt they were a little uncomfortable; too tight
- Some users felt there wasn't enough comfort padding on the nose
Pyramex is one of the leading and most popular producers of the best sports goggles, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that they have another entry on this list with their Highlander model. Just like the I-Force listed above, the Highlander series offers 99 percent UV sun protection and an anti-fog lens.
Not strictly for sports, they can be used in a variety of activities and work where you need eye protection. Available in 10 lens colors, the Highlander Safety Eyewear can be worn with inner foam on the gaskets to make them dust-proof. Comfortable and protective, the Highlander keeps the bulk to a minimum so it won’t really feel like you’re even wearing goggles.
Find more Pyramex Highlander Safety Eyewear information and reviews here.
Protective Safety Eyewear by Generic
Price: $46.99
Pros:
Cons:
- High impact resistance standards for extra protection
- Features flame-resistant foam padding
- Soft silicone gasket for added comfort and support
- Might not enable you to get the best peripheral vision
- Most expensive pair on this list
- A little on the heavy side
Generic Protective Safety Eyewear is highlighted by a flame-resistant foam padding which keeps dust and other particles that can get airborne during competitive play. Not only is the padding protective, but it’s soft enough to keep you comfortable all game long.
Other features to ensure comfort are the soft silicone nose pad and gasket and the adjustable strap, which will help you get an ideal, secure fit. The goggles meet high impact resistance standards and the lenses are anti-fog and scratch-proof.
Find more Protective Safety Eyewear by Generic information and reviews here.
Unique Sports Super Specs Eye Protectors
Price: $9.93
Pros:
Cons:
- Anti-scratch, fog-free, shatterproof Polycarbonate lenses
- Available in both adult and youth sizes
- Official eyewear of the USA Racquetball Association
- You can’t change out the lenses for your prescription ones
- Some users felt they fogged up too easily
- You can't wear them over prescription glasses
Unique Sports Super Specs Eye Protectors are the official eyewear of the United States Racquetball Association, so you know you're getting some of the best sports goggles on the market. But they can be used in any sport in which your eyes need protection.
Featuring a wrap around design, the goggles will enhance your peripheral vision and help eliminate blind spots. The lenses can’t be taken out and exchanged for your personal prescription ones, but they do have scratch-resistant and anti-fog coatings.
The woven backstrap won’t irritate or rub against your head during play and it allows to easily adjust it for a perfect fit.
Find more Unique Sports Super Specs Eye Protectors information and reviews here.
