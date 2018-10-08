LeBron James, Stephen Curry Among NBA Players to Show Love to Dejounte Murray

The San Antonio Spurs and young guard Dejounte Murray were handed some brutal news Monday. As The Athletic’s Shams Charania first revealed, Murray suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during the team’s recent preseason game.

Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 8, 2018

It’s a tough blow for a player who’s certainly on the rise and was expected to have a big season. Last year, Murray improved across the board from a statistical standpoint and received more and more trust from Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich late in the year.

The second-year guard averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He was the team’s No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of the University of Washington. In his lone season with the Huskies, he tallied averages of 16.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals over 33.5 minutes per game.

After the news came out, NBA players from all over sent love to the 22-year-old and wished him a speedy recovery from the injury. Here’s a look at some of the top reactions and messages that were sent to the Spurs point guard.

LeBron James Offers Strong Words to Murray

Warriors Star Stephen Curry Gives Some Encouragement

Prayers up for @DejounteMurray! Long career ahead of you- stay positive, stay strong and focused on your rehab. Love — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 8, 2018

