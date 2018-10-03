Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell: ‘I’ve Always Been a Stubborn Kid’

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has become an open book over the past few days. Since the news came that Bell would return to the Steelers during the Week 7 bye, there have been plenty of questions swirling.

But on Tuesday, the All-Pro back spoke to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and touched on a wide range of topics. One of them had to do with the fact that some believe Bell misled the Steelers after tweeting in July that the 2018 season would be his “best to date.”

He responded to the question with brutal honesty, revealing that there was an assumption he’d handle this franchise tag how he did last year’s. He also called himself “a stubborn kid,” as Fowler revealed.

“This second year on the tag, everybody thought I would do what I did on the first tag and assumed a certain thing and it offended a lot of people,” Bell said. “That’s not my fault you literally thought I’d do the same thing. Everybody thinks I’m bluffing. That’s not the person I am. I’ve always been a stubborn kid. When I have my mind set, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Expectations for Bell After Return

For Steelers fans, the obvious hope is that Bell can take over the heavy workload he’s handled in recent years. Apparently, that same thought stands true for the 26-year-old, who told ESPN that he’ll be all-in when he returns.

“When I do get back, I plan to give it my all,” he said.

That’s good news, because with the Steelers at 1-2-1 and looking up the 3-1 Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, touches may come early and often for Bell. It’s obviously a long season, and the running back’s return is close, so counting out the Steelers at any point sounds like a bad idea.

READ NEXT: Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Reveals Honest Reason for Length of Holdout

