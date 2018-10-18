Suns Roster & Starting Lineup for 2018

The Phoenix Suns are one of the most intriguing young teams and boast an impressive amount of talent. Unfortunately, they’ve been unable to put it all together on the court in recent years. With their new-look starting lineup and an impressive amount of depth though, Phoenix hopes that all can change during the 2018-19 season.

Last season, the Suns continued an unfortunate trend in the wrong direction, posting a record of just 21-61. It was their eighth-straight year not making the postseason and fourth consecutive below the .500 mark. This led to big changes, including the hiring of a new head coach in former Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov.

It’s a new year, though, and the NBA as a whole is interested in seeing what the new-look Suns can do. Here’s a look at the Suns projected starting lineup for the 2018-19 season.

Suns Projected Starting Lineup for 2018-19 Season

C-DeAndre Ayton

PF- Ryan Anderson

SF- Trevor Ariza

SG- Devin Booker

PG- Isaiah Canaan

Obviously, this is a pretty drastic change from what we saw last year. Although both Isaiah Canaan and Devin Booker are familiar faces, it’s unknown if the former will remain a starter (he may not even get the nod). There have been talks of Booker potentially playing point guard, but that may be something that we get a clear-cut answer to over time.

The acquisition of Ryan Anderson and signing of Trevor Ariza both allow the team’s second unit to add additional depth in the form of TJ Warren and Josh Jackson.

Let’s now move ahead and take a look at the full Suns full roster.

Suns Roster for the 2018-19 Season

C-DeAndre Ayton, Tyson Chandler

PF- Ryan Anderson, Dragan Bender, Richaun Holmes

SF- Trevor Ariza, TJ Warren, Josh Jackson, Mikal Bridges, George King

SG- Devin Booker, Troy Daniels, Jamal Crawford

PG- Isaiah Canaan, De’Anthony Melton, Elie Okobo

As you can see, the Suns depth is certainly impressive compared to years past. They also have a trio of young point guards capable of leading the way, so the team can utilize a revolving door of sorts until they find out what pairings work best.