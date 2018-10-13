Baylor vs Texas Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

With a shootout victory against rival Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, the Texas Longhorns (5-1) made the biggest leap any team in college football has made this season – jumping from No. 22 to No. 9 in the AP Poll. Head coach Tom Herman looks to continue that momentum in a Big 12 matchup against the Baylor Bears in Austin on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger is all the rage on campus. The reason for Texas’ quantum leap from an unranked team with a loss to Maryland in the first week of the season to inside the top 10 is because of Ehlinger’s emergence as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate.

Through six games, Ehlinger is completing 65.3% of his passes for 1,499 yards, 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. In last week’s win against the Sooners, Ehlinger completed 24 of 35 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns, with 72 yards (19 carries) and three rushing touchdowns.

The Longhorns are also winning despite a string of injuries, especially at wide receiver. Herman takes it one week at a time.

“We’re banged up — these last four weeks have been kind of a bit of a meat grinder, if you will. I’m maybe the most proud of how the team came to work yesterday. They came ready to get better, understanding that we’re 0-0 against Baylor this week and that our preparation is what’s led us to where we’re at now.”

Baylor is coming off a 37-34 win against Kansas State; the Bears racked up 557 total yards. Baylor ranks 9th in the nation in total yards (2,997) through six games.