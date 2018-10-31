Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson ‘The Match’: Updated Odds & Pick

The 2018 PGA Tour season wrapped up with Tiger Woods completing an incredible comeback by winning the Tour Championship. It was an amazing moment which sports fans as a whole will certainly never forget. And with the final event wrapped up and Justin Rose taking home a cool $10 million for winning the FedEx Cup, golf fans know what’s next.

Thanksgiving.

Just one day after the holiday, Woods will be on the course to take on a fellow golfer he’s spent the bulk of his career battling with – Phil Mickelson. The event between the two is dubbed as ‘The Match,’ and is set for Friday, November 23 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, as ESPN’s Bob Harig originally revealed.

The match will offer a $9 million prize to the winner, and Mickelson wasted no time starting the trash talk.

I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make😂 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018

With the event set to hold the attention of the golf community, the odds have been released, and we’re going to break them down below.

Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson ‘The Match’: Odds & Pick

After the odds shortly following Woods’ victory at the Tour Championship featured him as a -175 favorite, there’s been quite a shift. As Bovada.lv revealed, the popular bet has seemingly become Woods, who’s jumped to a big favorite right around the start of November.

Tiger Woods: -250

Phil Mickelson: +175

ESPN revealed The Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas originally posted Woods as a -180 favorite with Mickelson at +150, showing the latter has actually received some betting action.

Although it would take a $175 bet to make a $100 profit, the smart pick here is Tiger. It’s tough to go against a player who’s surging in the right direction and beginning to thrive once again.

Tiger is coming off a season in which he played 18 events and posted 12 top-25 finishes, seven top-tens and of course the Tour Championship victory. He finished second in the FedEx Cup standings as well and really hit his stride down the stretch. Dating back to the start of July, Woods made the cut in all eight of the events he played. He also finished outside of the top-25 just twice in that span – a T31 finish at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and T40 at The Northern Trust.

For those bettors looking to take the better odds with Mickelson, there’s no denying his 2018 season was solid in its own right. Phil was a cut-making machine, getting through to the weekend in 21-of-24 events and posting six top-ten finishes. He also had one victory which came at the World Golf Championships-Mexico and tied for second place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Mickelson wasn’t quite as dominant down the stretch as Woods, though. While he made all but one cut going back to the start of July, he failed to post a single top-ten and only had two top-20 finishes.

