Timberwolves’ Jimmy Butler: ‘I’m Still Here, so We’d Better Win’

Jimmy Butler is still with the Minnesota Timberwolves on the eve of NBA opening night. And for the time being, it seems he’s come to terms with the fact that remain there for now, at least to some extent.

After Monday’s practice, Butler spoke to the media and touched on a wide range of topics. When asked whether he can play through the frustrations, the All-Star guard left no doubt about his ability to “go out there and play no matter what.”

But what he said along with that certainly stood out. As the team’s official Twitter revealed, Butler made it known that he’s still around, which means the team “better win.”

“My name is still attached to this thing. I’m still here. So we’d better win.”@JimmyButler returned to practice and spoke with media yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Wl2lf3fvmr — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 15, 2018

Latest on Jimmy Butler Trade Talks

Unfortunately for Butler, the lone team who was still heavily in the mix, the Miami Heat, may have taken a step back. After a near-deal fell apart recently, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel revealed the Heat are reportedly not re-engaging with the Timberwolves on a trade.

The Heat, according to a source familiar with the dealings, “are not trying to re-engage” in the talks. The process, however, seemingly remains fluid in light of Butler’s recent behavior and comments.

There haven’t been rumblings on the subject since this point, and as of now, it seems safe to assume that the Timberwolves are going to let this situation play out. Obviously, the longer they wait and closer it gets to the NBA trade deadline or even next free agency, the less Minnesota will receive for Butler in a deal.

