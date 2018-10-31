Timberwolves Starting Lineup With Jimmy Butler Out Extended Period

It seems Jimmy Butler has grown tired of the Minnesota Timberwolves opting to push his potential trade to the backburner. While the team may be hoping he’ll have a change of heart (highly unlikely), Butler recently opted to put his foot down on the situation. And moving forward, Timberwolves fans are highly unlikely to see the All-Star guard on the court very much if at all.

As The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed, Butler is beginning a six-week process which may include an extended absence in order to push for a trade.

Jimmy Butler is taking next step in six-week-long process aimed at getting the All-Star out of Minnesota by sitting tonight against Utah, and could lead to extended absence for Butler, league sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2018

Butler started contemplating not playing tonight on Tuesday, and the final decision was made Wednesday morning, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Timberwolves termed it "general soreness and precautionary rest,” but Butler informed Tom Thibodeau of his decision. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2018

It seems Butler’s decision has been made on his future and being on the floor with his teammates hasn’t made things better. In turn, the heavy lifting will shift to the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Jeff Teague, and Derrick Rose offensively. With that said, let’s take a look at how the potential starting lineup for the Timberwolves without Butler may look.

Timberwolves’ Projected Starting Lineup Without Jimmy Butler

C: Karl-Anthony Towns

PF: Taj Gibson

SF: Andrew Wiggins

SG: Josh Okogie

PG: Jeff Teague

Obviously, this lineup comes down to health more than anything, but assuming the rest of the core group of starters are good to go, this is how things should look. Okogie, the team’s first-round pick out of Georgia Tech, has started four games this season in place of either Butler or Wiggins. He’s flashed upside while averaging 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Okogie has three double-digit scoring efforts thus far, including posting a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Toronto Raptors. The 20-year-old also scored 12 points with four rebounds against the Indiana Pacers and 17 points against the Los Angeles Lakers. There’s no question the coaching staff likes him on the floor, as he’s topped 27 minutes in four of the last five games.

Another interesting name to watch will be Derrick Rose, who’s emerged as an excellent option on the offensive end for the Timberwolves. While he’ll likely continue to hold the role as the go-to scorer off the bench, Rose’s production should increase with Butler out of the lineup. The 30-year-old has hit double-digit points in each of the last six games. On the season, he’s averaging 14.3 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

READ NEXT: Jimmy Butler Trade: Four Realistic Deals for Timberwolves Guard

