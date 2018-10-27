Trevor Lawrence: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hailing from Cartersville, Georgia comes a kid named Trevor Lawrence who has done nothing but impress college football recruiters from all over the country throughout his four long years in High School. Dubbed as a ‘Once in generation’ talent, Lawrence was never one to ride the pine as he always stood out as the best quarterback on the roster. Despite taking a backseat during the start of his freshman year at Clemson, it didn’t take long for Tiger’s head coach, Dabo Swinney to give the future superstar QB1 duties.

We’re sure by now you have already heard the major story that came out of Clemson last month. Dabo Swinney broke the news to former Clemson senior quarterback Kelly Bryant that he would be demoted to the second-string. Knowing that he has the talent to compete and win games, Bryant decided that he didn’t have the time to sit back and hold a clipboard. As expected, Bryant told Clemson that he planned to transfer and take his talents elsewhere.

Now, enter into the Trevor Lawrence era at Clemson. How long will it last until he begins the next level of football? Nobody knows for sure. But they do know one thing; this kid is an absolute stud on the football field. Looking back at Lawrence’s history, it was probably easy to tell that he was going to be a star as early as when he was in the eighth grade. Fast forward to 2018, and Lawrence is on the rise and ready to make a name for himself as he debuts as the starter for the first time this week.

Here are five fast facts to know about Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence Started Varsity as a Freshman in High School

When Trevor Lawrence was attending Cartersville High School back in his home state of Georgia, the varsity coaches already had their eyes on him when he was in the eighth grade. As soon as Lawrence was eligible to play high school football, he pretty much had a starting spot on the Varsity squad locked up.

Joey King, Lawrence’s high school football coach, was well aware of the quarterback’s talents before he even had the chance to coach him. In fact, when King was considering taking the job at Cartersville, just a season before Lawrence entered into the ninth grade, King discovered that Larence would come onto the team during his second year and was already well-aware of his talents. While King credited the upper-classman that battled Lawrence as being qualified for the starting position, Lawrence ultimately won the QB1 position early on. Ironic.

He Tries to Avoid Social Media during the Season

Don’t count on getting ahold of Lawrence during the football season via social media. As tough as it is for young athletes nowadays to avoid social media, Lawrence understands that it may be nothing more than a distraction for him during the season. He sent out a post on Twitter back in July and hasn’t been active since.

This isn’t a new routine for Lawrence. Even back in his high school days, he has chosen to avoid social media as he has been in the spotlight early on in his young career. It all started when he wanted to avoid answering thousands of questions regarding which college he was thinking about attending. As he got used it, Lawrence keeps up with those rituals for his stint in college as well. It doesn’t often happen when a star athlete avoids the internet. So credit to Lawrence for remaining focused.

Lawrence Was a Five-Star Prospect

Even if you don’t keep up with high school football all around you won’t be shocked to find out that Lawrence was a five-star prospect across all major platforms. ESPN, Rivals, 24/7, Scout, you name it, Lawrence was five stars all across the board. His fix-foot-six-inch height, 215-pound frame coming out of high school, was ideal for major college programs looking for a perfect prospect with a knack for throwing in the pocket.

Nowadays, quarterback’s tends to be more mobile entering into college, but Lawrence really really brings a pro-style feel to Clemson. He was listed as the number one quarterback in the nation, and the number two overall player coming out of high school by ESPN. Top honors were nothing new for Lawrence, and we expect to see the same trend happen in college as well.

His Girlfriend Is Also a College Athlete

Congrats to this girl on committing to Anderson University today to play soccer! I’m excited to see what’s in store for you 😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/w5poP6GIqM — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) February 8, 2018

Trevor Lawrence has a high school sweetheart named Marissa Mowry. The two both attended Cartersville high school where they both stars in their respective sport. While Lawrence moved on to play football at Clemson, Mowry plays soccer for the Anderson University Trojans in South Carolina. Like Lawrence, Mowry has kicked off her Freshman season this fall.

Lawrence Is Chasing All of Deshaun Watson’s Records

All of Trevor Lawrence’s past accolades and records are in good company. While attending high school in Cartersville, the number one quarterback in the nation was destined to break some records. So Lawrence made his name known when he surpassed current Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson’s career passing yards record in the state of Georgia with 13,255 yards. Ironically enough, Lawrence ended up at Watson’s alma mater the following season.

Now, Lawrence is given the opportunity to compete with some of Watson’s college stats as a Freshman at Clemson. Back in 2014, Watson debuted as a Freshman with the Tigers where he threw for a total of six touchdowns in his first start, which was the school’s single-game passing touchdown record. We’ll see if Lawrence can one-up Watson once again when he faces the unranked Syracuse Orange this Saturday.