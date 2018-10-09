Twitter Reacts to Drew Brees Setting Yardage Record on Monday

The NFL has witnessed greatness once again. New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees has officially become the NFL’s All-Time passing leader in yards, by surpassing former Green Bay Packers quarterback, Brett Favre, and former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback, Peyton Manning on Monday Night Football.
Heading into Monday night’s matchup against the Washington Redskins, Brees was precisely 200-yards shy of breaking the record. According to CBS Sports, Brees has thrown for over 200-yards in about 92-percent of his home games with the Saints throughout his career.
So naturally, the NFL had a brief in-game presentation prepared for the moment involving the Pro Football Hall of Fame President, David Baker. A 39-year-old Drew Brees will pretty much have the yardage record shattered by the end of the season, considering it is only week five. Then, the next guy behind him is New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady. And Brady still has ways to go before catching up to Brees.
The passing yards trophy should be Brees’ to hold onto for a while. As Brees progresses through his eighteenth year in the NFL, it doesn’t look like he is slowing down anytime soon. The Saints have had a somewhat decent team since 2017, and it seems like Brees, and his head coach Sean Payton are trying to squeeze out one more Lombardi Trophy before the end of the legendary era.
Before Brees gets back to work though, we have to sit back and appreciate the greatness from New Orleans number nine! You see the crowd reaction on TV, now check out some of Twitter’s reaction on Monday night!
