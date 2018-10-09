Twitter Reacts to Drew Brees Setting Yardage Record on Monday

The NFL has witnessed greatness once again. New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees has officially become the NFL’s All-Time passing leader in yards, by surpassing former Green Bay Packers quarterback, Brett Favre, and former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback, Peyton Manning on Monday Night Football.

Heading into Monday night’s matchup against the Washington Redskins, Brees was precisely 200-yards shy of breaking the record. According to CBS Sports, Brees has thrown for over 200-yards in about 92-percent of his home games with the Saints throughout his career.

So naturally, the NFL had a brief in-game presentation prepared for the moment involving the Pro Football Hall of Fame President, David Baker. A 39-year-old Drew Brees will pretty much have the yardage record shattered by the end of the season, considering it is only week five. Then, the next guy behind him is New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady. And Brady still has ways to go before catching up to Brees.

The passing yards trophy should be Brees’ to hold onto for a while. As Brees progresses through his eighteenth year in the NFL, it doesn’t look like he is slowing down anytime soon. The Saints have had a somewhat decent team since 2017, and it seems like Brees, and his head coach Sean Payton are trying to squeeze out one more Lombardi Trophy before the end of the legendary era.

Before Brees gets back to work though, we have to sit back and appreciate the greatness from New Orleans number nine! You see the crowd reaction on TV, now check out some of Twitter’s reaction on Monday night!

The Alma Mater

The Saints

There it is: Drew Brees sets a NEW @NFL record for most career passing yards! #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/EcUn5uASh6 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018

We’re Not Worthy

The NFL Crowns Him

How About This Throwback?

(2006) Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. Legends. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oDYq5sMTym — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) October 9, 2018

A Little Joke.. Obviously

Drew Brees’ record is not that impressive considering the era he plays in. (Joke). — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) October 9, 2018

A Former Teammate

DREW BREES all-time NFL passing yardage leader. 71, 968 career yards. Broke the record on a 62 yard TD pass because of course he would. What a career! — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) October 9, 2018

A Little Perspective…

Perspective on Drew Brees' NFL-record 71,968 passing yards: that's more than Andrew Luck, Kirk Cousins, Carson Wentz, Marcus Mariota, Patrick Mahomes, Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff have in their careers combined. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 9, 2018

Russell Wilson’s Take

Drew… you have inspired me. Grateful for you for doing it for the "Short Guys." @DrewBrees — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 9, 2018

One Hall of Famer to a Future Hall of Famer

That was special @drewbrees and doing it with a touchdown! Congratulations — Dan Marino (@DanMarino) October 9, 2018

The Hall of Fame Sends It’s Honors