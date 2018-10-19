Utah Jazz Fire the Man Behind the Iconic ‘Jazz Bear’ After 24 Years

It was revealed on Friday, just before the Utah Jazz’s home opener against the Golden State Warriors, that the man who has played the role of the iconic “Jazz Bear” has been fired. Jon Absey has donned the costume for more than 800 games since 1994, remaining mostly anonymous for the entirety of that tenure. He was fired this week after a reported “rift” with members of the organization, and a new person will be in the suit tonight as the Jazz face the Warriors at home.

The man inside the iconic Utah Jazz Bear, Jon Absey, was fired earlier this week, according to a Deseret News source. There will be a Jazz Bear during tonight's home opener but it won't be Absey. Story coming soon. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 19, 2018

A Utah Icon

The Jazz Bear has been something of a cult icon in Utah for decades, leaving many Utah Jazz fans stunned. They have prided themselves in the unique and bombastic mascot for nearly a quarter of a century, and some are angrily demanding answers to why he was fired.

So @utahjazz why y’all fire the “Jazz bear? Dude been in the suit since 1994. Where’s the loyalty?? — NerdZro (@NerdZro) October 19, 2018

@StevenStarks you should be ashamed of yourself and the Jazz organization for your unceremonious firing of a man that did so much good and represented the organization so well for 24 yrs. #classless @E_Woodyard — Dan Tobler (@GiantCougFan) October 19, 2018

Absey’s “Bear” character has found himself on many a mascot highlight reel over the years, having hilarious altercations with fans, refs, and players, and ultimately being a massive force for entertainment in Salt Lake City. His dedication to the job–and the fact that, though anonymous, it has been the same man the whole time–is a point of pride and fascination for Jazz fans.

One of his most famous moments was this brutal hit on a Clippers fan during a game in 2017, and Absey, 50, has suffered two concussions, seven surgeries, and 17 ligament tears according to a 2016 ZionsBank promo which featured him anonymously.

To Jazz fans, it’s no wonder Absey sustained so many injuries. He’s spent his career careening down the steps of Vivint Smart Home Arena on a sled, getting in brutally realistic fights with people on-court, being thrown around with cheerleaders and joining the dunk team for their dangerous showstoppers.

For a man of his age, these kinds of stunts don’t always allow you escaped unscathed.

His audacity didn’t go unnoticed in the NBA, though, and he was the recipient of many awards for his work as the Jazz Bear. Absey won Mascot of the Year five times–one of which was just last season–and was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2006.

Why Did He Go?

Its unclear at this point why Absey was let go, though a “rift” with management has been referenced. Whatever the circumstances, it’ll be interesting to see how Jazz fans react tonight to the new man behind the mask.

READ NEXT: Blake Griffin and Joe Ingles Get Into Twitter Spat, Donovan Mitchell Chimes In