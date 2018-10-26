6 Best Vibrating Foam Rollers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Having a choice between four intensity settings helps keep you in control at all times as you choose the optimal vibration speed and intensity to target sore muscles and promote myofascial release. An intensity level indicator light helps you keep track. This foam roller comes in three styles and has an average run time of 2.5 hours. When the batteries are low, just plug it in for a speedy recharge. The surface features wide, medium and narrow ridges. As the ridges become smaller and narrower, the amount of pressure becomes more concentrated and intense. A travel bag is included for traveling, going to the gym, etc.