6 Best Vibrating Foam Rollers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

You don’t need to be a serious athlete to experience sore, tight muscles and other related post-workout issues. Foam rollers have been around for years, but foam rollers that vibrate are a relatively new item. Just about anyone can benefit from a vibrating foam roller, regardless of your fitness level. The device offers a combination of the firm, dense structure of a typical foam roller, combined with a vibrating motor for a combination of massage and vibration therapy.
-
Zyllion Vibrating Foam Roller
Cons:
- Four intensity settings
- Available in three colors/styles
- Rechargeable Lithium-ion batteries
- Only comes in one size
- Some find it slightly underpowered
- Carrying bag seems a bit flimsy
Having a choice between four intensity settings helps keep you in control at all times as you choose the optimal vibration speed and intensity to target sore muscles and promote myofascial release. An intensity level indicator light helps you keep track. This foam roller comes in three styles and has an average run time of 2.5 hours. When the batteries are low, just plug it in for a speedy recharge. The surface features wide, medium and narrow ridges. As the ridges become smaller and narrower, the amount of pressure becomes more concentrated and intense. A travel bag is included for traveling, going to the gym, etc.
Find more Zyllion Vibrating Foam Roller information and reviews here.
-
Phenom Vibrating Foam Roller
Cons:
- Caters to athletes with sore, tight muscles
- Three vibration levels
- Dedicated groove for spine support
- Foam knobs may be a bit painful for beginners
- Lacks LED level indicators
- Charging port can only be accessed by twisting carrying handle
The Phenom Vibrating Foam Roller specifically targets sore, tight muscles in athletes. In addition to helping with daily recovery, the foam roller can also reduce the chance of certain injuries among active individuals. Gel molded foam knobs help work out aches and pains while delivering the optimal amount of pressure and vibration. If you suffer from a sore back, you’ll appreciate knowing that this foam roller has a dedicated groove to support your spine. This foam roller has three vibration levels and a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery that can get up to three hours of run time per charge.
Find more Phenom Vibrating Foam Roller information and reviews here.
-
Vulken Vibrating Foam Roller
Cons:
- Four speed/vibration settings
- Includes rhythmic setting for muscle relaxation
- Eco-friendly exterior
- Some wish the exterior was softer
- A few experienced users would appreciate stronger vibrations
- May be a bit too intense for beginners
The Vulken Vibrating Foam Roller measures 17 inches, making it compact enough to easily roll your upper back and legs. It’s also small enough to bring along to your gym or other workouts. In addition to the usual low, medium and high-speed settings, this roller also has a rhythmic setting for muscle relaxation. The eco-friendly polypropylene exterior is lightweight yet durable. A rechargeable Lithium-ion battery yields over two hours of use per charge.
Find more Vulken Vibrating Foam Roller information and reviews here.
-
NextRoller Vibrating Foam Roller
Cons:
- Ideal for post-workout recovery
- Three vibration levels
- Variable vibration intensity
- Dense surface may be too much for beginners
- Need to twist off carrying handle to charge the battery
- Some wish it had a more uniform surface
The NextRoller Vibrating Foam Roller caters to athletes seeking a faster post-workout recovery. The extra firm, high-density surface helps work out knots while reducing muscle soreness. You can also choose between low, medium and high vibration levels for customized results. At 13 inches long, it’s easy to take the NextRoller with you to the gym or studio. Just stuff it into your gym bag or use the built-in carrying handle to transport the roller. The foam roller is powered by a rechargeable battery that can get up to three hours per charge.
Find more NextRoller Vibrating Foam Roller information and reviews here.
-
Bionic Body Vibrating Foam Roller
Cons:
- Six vibration speeds
- Includes a remote control
- Indicator lights for intensity levels and battery status
- Pricey
- Some may wish there were more knobs or deeper grooves
- Can be tough to see indicator lights from certain angles
The Bionic Body Vibrating Foam Roller is a bit pricey, but for the extra cost you get six different vibrating intensities along with a remote control for increasing and decreasing vibration speeds as needed. Vibration speeds range from very light to more intense for fast relief from deep tissue aches and tightness. Durable EVA foam material surrounds the outside, providing a surface that’s supportive yet soft enough to remain comfortable. Indicator lights display the intensity levels and battery charge. The roller is powered by a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery.
Find more Bionic Body Vibrating Foam Roller information and reviews here.
-
MOVEMINT Vibrating Foam Roller
Cons:
- Three vibration settings
- Uniform trigger point surface
- Rechargeable battery lasts up to five hours per charge
- Some might find the carrying handle too bulky
- Textured surface may be too painful/tough for beginners
- Lacks LED indicator lights
Available speeds range from the lowest, which offers 1,500 vibrations per minute, to the most powerful setting of 4,000 vibrations per minute. A 2,500 vibration setting in the middle provides a medium amount of pressure. The uniform trigger point surface reduces tension and relieves deep tissue pain and tightness. A rechargeable battery powers this foam roller, and delivers up to five hours of use per charge. Its compact size and hard knobs makes the roller ideal for the back, hips, legs and glutes.
Find more MOVEMINT Vibrating Foam Roller information and reviews here.
