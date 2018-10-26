Washington Wizards Roster & Starting Lineup Against Kings

The Washington Wizards are gearing up for another playoff run in the Eastern Conference with largely the same supporting cast they have fielded in years past.

Once again led by John Wall, the Wizards are in action tonight in Sacramento against the Kings. This game will be nationally televised on NBA TV giving many fans their first look at the Kings and Wizards in the new season.

The biggest signing the Wizards made this past summer was the addition of now-journeyman center Dwight Howard. Howard isn’t playing in today’s game but will surely play a big role with the team this season, provided he is able to stay healthy for the remainder of the year.

Here’s what the projected lineup looks like for the Wizards for tonight’s game against the Kings.

Wizards Projected Starting Lineup Against The Kings

Bradley Beal and Ian Mahinmi are gametime decisions tonight vs #Kings. Mahinmi went through shootaround but Beal did not. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) October 26, 2018

PG – John Wall

– John Wall SG – Bradley Beal*

– Bradley Beal* SF – Otto Porter Jr.

– Otto Porter Jr. PF – Markieff Morris

– Markieff Morris C – Jason Smith

The Wizards are without Howard and potentially their backup center Ian Mahinmi meaning the team will again look to play an up-tempo game. The NBA has been going small for years now but it’s still disappointing to lose your marquee free agent signing to injury so early.

Beal is also going to be a gametime decision which will be a huge loss if he isn’t able to go.

The Wizards have shown they can score with the best of them but sometimes it’s just not enough to keep up. Steph Curry scorched the Wizards to the tune of 51 points in just three quarters during the Wizards most recent loss.

The Wizards don’t have many other options here so look for them to stretch their legs against this game.

Washington Wizards 2018-19 Roster

PG – John Wall, Austin Rivers

– John Wall, Austin Rivers SG – Bradley Beal, Jordan McRae, Tomas Satoransky

– Bradley Beal, Jordan McRae, Tomas Satoransky SF – Otto Porter Jr., Jeff Green, Kelly Oubre Jr., Devin Robinson, Troy Brown Jr.

– Otto Porter Jr., Jeff Green, Kelly Oubre Jr., Devin Robinson, Troy Brown Jr. PF – Markieff Morris

– Markieff Morris C – Jason Smith, Dwight Howard, Thomas Bryant, Ian Mahinmi

In what must be some sort of record the Wizards feature three different players with Jr. in their name.

The Wizards return pretty much the same roster that has been leading the team in recent seasons. John Wall and Bradley Beal have yet another year under their belt together in what might be the best backcourt in the Eastern Conference since Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozen were broken up.

The Wizards will surely end up being a playoff team by the end of the season but it’s hard to see them being much more than that. The Raptors, Celtics and Sixers are the current beasts of the east and it’s hard to imagine the Wizards being much better than any of those three. The season is still early so we’ll have to check back in a couple months later.