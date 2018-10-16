How to Watch 76ers Games Online Without Cable [2018]

It took a few years but the Philadelphia 76ers finally got to a point in “The Process” that’s beyond the rebuilding phase. And the payoff began last season as the team won 52 games, make it their first year above the .500 mark since 2011-12. Now, they’ll look to build off that.

During the 2018-19 season, 76ers games will be broadcast in local markets on NBC Sports Philadelphia, while any nationally televised games will be on either NBA TV, TNT or ESPN. But for those without cable, there are still plenty of options:

How to Watch In-Market & Nationally Televised 76ers Games Online

If you live in the 76ers area (or games are nationally televised), one of the following live streaming services, which give you a bundle of channels for a monthly fee and don’t require cable, will allow you to watch games on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming service:

FuboTV: Main bundle includes NBC Sports Philadelphia (in local markets), NBA TV, TNT, 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them. NBA League Pass (watch all out-of-market games) is also available as an add-on.

Hulu With Live TV: Main bundle includes NBC Sports Philadelphia (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, 50 total channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and Hulu’s complete library of TV shows and movies.

You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough rundown of each service:

Whether you live in the 76ers market or somewhere on the other side of the country, you can watch 76ers games online through FuboTV.

The main “Fubo” channel package includes NBC Sports Philadelphia (in local markets), NBA TV and TNT, which will get you access to all in-market and nationally televised games (ESPN isn’t included, but all the ESPN games are also broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia in 76ers markets). Or, if you live out of market, NBA League Pass–which allows you to watch every single out-of-market, non-nationally televised game–can also be included as an add-on.

In terms of user experience, FuboTV has a clean interface that lets you search by sport, a customizable guide that lets you move favorite channels to the top, the ability to watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and perhaps most importantly, a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including NBC Sports Philadelphia (local markets), NBA TV and TNT

Pricing Options: The main “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. NBA League Pass can be added for $28.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs, even if you forgot to DVR it

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want (League Pass can’t be added to a free trial). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching a game live. You can also search by sport to find the specific game you want to watch. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV is only an option for in-market and nationally televised games, as it doesn’t offer League Pass, but it does give you a great mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters.

Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also includes NBC Sports Philadelphia (local markets), TNT and ESPN, allowing those in market to watch all 76ers games online (NBA TV isn’t included, but games on NBA TV will also be on NBC Sports Philadelphia in 76ers markets).

There are lots of nice user experience features, too. The interface allows you to add specific teams to “My Stuff,” you can get mobile push notifications for when games begin, there’s a Sports filter in the Live guide, you can watch on two devices at once, and 50 hours of cloud DVR are included.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (exact number depends on local channels in your market), including NBC Sports Philadelphia (local markets), TNT and ESPN, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your desired package and then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to your desired channel to start watching a game. You can also search by sport or team to find a game to watch.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

How to Watch Out-of-Market 76ers Games Online

If you live outside of the 76ers area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Season Preview

The 76ers finished last season in third place in the Eastern Conference and went on to knock off the Miami Heat before falling in the conference semifinals to the rival Boston Celtics. Behind the likes of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, expectations are higher than they’ve been in a long team, and for good reason.

Simmons is coming off a year in which he averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game while taking home the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year award. He held off Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell to take home the hardware. Heading into his second full season, the Sixers have focused on putting more talent around both him and his fellow star.

Embiid is a headliner for the Sixers due to both his outgoing personality and on-court play. He’s known for trash talking opponents, asking Rihanna for dates on national television and most importantly, his play. Over 63 games last season, the 24-year-old center averaged a team-high 22.9 points with 11.0 rebounds. He improved his numbers in virtually every category across the board.

Even prior to the hype around the season began to build, the 76ers dealt with major off-court drama. Former general manager Bryan Colangelo and his wife were involved in a Twitter burner account scandal. Colangelo eventually resigned and the team didn’t hire a new general manager until just weeks before the season – promoting executive and former player Elton Brand.

While the team’s pair of young stars take many headlines, former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz was the talk of the media this offseason. The 76ers traded up to draft Fultz at the top of the 2017 NBA Draft, and a shoulder injury sidelined him for all but 14 regular season games. That same injury led to the young guard having issues with his shooting form and having to essentially rebuild his jumper all offseason.

How Fultz does in his second season will be a major talking point, but 76ers coach Brett Brown opted to make him a starter at the beginning of the season over veteran JJ Redick.

The Sixers’ core is rounded out by Redick, another young talent in forward Dario Saric, a member of the All-Defense team in Robert Covington, and offseason acquisitions Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala. Philadelphia also added two first-round picks in guard Zhaire Smith out of Texas Tech and Wichita State’s Landry Shamet.