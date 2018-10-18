How to Watch Blazers Games Online Without Cable [2018]

The Portland Trail Blazers and their dynamic backcourt duo are looking to continue the recent success entering the 2018-19 season. Coming off a 49-win season, the Blazers have given fans plenty to be excited about.

Blazers games this season will be broadcast in local markets on NBC Sports Northwest, while any nationally televised games will be on either NBA TV, TNT or ESPN. But for those without cable, there are still plenty of options:

How to Watch In-Market & Nationally Televised Blazers Games Online

If you live in the Blazers area (or games are nationally televised), one of the following live streaming services, which give you a bundle of channels for a monthly fee and don’t require cable, will allow you to watch games on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming service:

FuboTV: Main bundle includes NBC Sports Northwest (in local markets), NBA TV, TNT, 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them. NBA League Pass (watch all out-of-market games) is also available as an add-on.

Hulu With Live TV: Main bundle includes NBC Sports Northwest (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, 50 total channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and Hulu’s complete library of TV shows and movies.

Whether you live in the Blazers market or somewhere on the other side of the country, you can watch Blazers games online through FuboTV.

The main “Fubo” channel package includes NBC Sports Northwest (in local markets), NBA TV and TNT, which will get you access to all in-market and nationally televised games (ESPN isn’t included, but ESPN games are also broadcast on NBC Sports Northwest in Blazers markets). Or, if you live out of market, NBA League Pass–which allows you to watch every single out-of-market, non-nationally televised game–can also be included as an add-on.

In terms of user experience, FuboTV has a clean interface that lets you search by sport, a customizable guide that lets you move favorite channels to the top, the ability to watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and perhaps most importantly, a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including NBC Sports Northwest (local markets), NBA TV and TNT

Pricing Options: The main “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. NBA League Pass can be added for $28.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs, even if you forgot to DVR it

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want (League Pass can’t be added to a free trial). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching a game live. You can also search by sport to find the specific game you want to watch. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV is only an option for in-market and nationally televised games, as it doesn’t offer League Pass, but it does give you a great mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters.

Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also includes NBC Sports Northwest (local markets), TNT and ESPN, allowing those in market to watch all Blazers games online (NBA TV isn’t included, but games on NBA TV will also be on NBC Sports Northwest in Blazers markets).

There are lots of nice user experience features, too. The interface allows you to add specific teams to “My Stuff,” you can get mobile push notifications for when games begin, there’s a Sports filter in the Live guide, you can watch on two devices at once, and 50 hours of cloud DVR are included.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (exact number depends on local channels in your market), including NBC Sports Northwest (local markets), TNT and ESPN, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your desired package and then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to your desired channel to start watching a game. You can also search by sport or team to find a game to watch.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

How to Watch Out-of-Market Blazers Games Online

If you live outside of the Blazers area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Season Preview

Behind the stellar play of guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, the Trail Blazers put together an impressive 49-33 record which was good for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. While they ran into a brutal first-round matchup with Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans and were sent home earlier than expected, Portland now looks to bounce back this year.

The Western Conference is loaded with talent and the addition of LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers certainly makes the Trail Blazers’ task even tougher. Fortunately, this is a well-coached and well-rounded group who’s made the playoffs in five-straight seasons.

Along with Lillard and McCollum, the addition of center Jusuf Nurkic has been a welcomed one. Lillard may have led the way with averages of 26.9 points and 6.6 assists last season, but Nurkic flashed tremendous potential while averaging 14.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

The Blazers added a few new faces, two which came through the NBA draft and should grab some attention. Portland’s No. 14 pick Anfernee Simons has intriguing upside and is only 19 years old. He’s a bit of a wild card, but will a name to monitor throughout the season. The other addition via the draft was Gary Trent Jr. out of Duke, and while Trent is a potential project as well, he’s also just 19.

Portland has done a nice job of setting themselves with talent for the future as well as a team capable of winning games now. Although the Trail Blazers did win 49 games last season, it seems oddsmakers believe they have an uphill to contend for a title this season.

As Bovada revealed with their opening odds to win the championship, the team was pegged at +15000, landing them almost squarely in the middle of the league. Those odds place the Blazers on par with the Minnesota Timberwolves and just behind the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers and the aforementioned Pelicans.

Portland will be a fun group to watch for years to come, largely thanks to the fact that their young backcourt duo of Lillard and McCollum are just 28 and 27, respectively.