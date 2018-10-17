How to Watch Bucks Games Online Without Cable [2018]

Despite recent seasons, which have felt almost like one collectively big disappointment, the Milwaukee Bucks are one of the more exciting teams to watch heading into the 2018-19 season, and rightfully so.

Bucks games this season will be broadcast in local markets on Fox Sports Wisconsin, while any nationally televised games will be on either NBA TV, TNT or ESPN. But for those without cable, there are still plenty of options:

How to Watch In-Market & Nationally Televised Bucks Games Online

If you live in the Bucks area (or games are nationally televised), one of the following live streaming services, which give you a bundle of channels for a monthly fee and don’t require cable, will allow you to watch games on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming service:

FuboTV: Main bundle includes Fox Sports Wisconsin (in local markets), NBA TV, TNT, 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them. NBA League Pass (watch all out-of-market games) is also available as an add-on.

Hulu With Live TV: Main bundle includes Fox Sports Wisconsin (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, 50 total channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and Hulu’s complete library of TV shows and movies.

You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough rundown of each service:

Whether you live in the Bucks market or somewhere on the other side of the country, you can watch Bucks games online through FuboTV.

The main “Fubo” channel package includes Fox Sports Wisconsin (in local markets), NBA TV and TNT, which will get you access to all in-market and nationally televised games (ESPN isn’t included, but the ESPN games are also broadcast on FS Wisconsin in Bucks markets). Or, if you live out of market, NBA League Pass–which allows you to watch every single out-of-market, non-nationally televised game–can also be included as an add-on.

In terms of user experience, FuboTV has a clean interface that lets you search by sport, a customizable guide that lets you move favorite channels to the top, the ability to watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and perhaps most importantly, a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including Fox Sports Wisconsin (local markets), NBA TV and TNT

Pricing Options: The main “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. NBA League Pass can be added for $28.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs, even if you forgot to DVR it

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want (League Pass can’t be added to a free trial). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching a game live. You can also search by sport to find the specific game you want to watch. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV is only an option for in-market and nationally televised games, as it doesn’t offer League Pass, but it does give you a great mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters.

Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also includes Fox Sports Wisconsin (local markets), TNT and ESPN, allowing those in market to watch all Bucks games online (NBA TV isn’t included, but games on NBA TV will also be on FS Wisconsin in Bucks markets).

There are lots of nice user experience features, too. The interface allows you to add specific teams to “My Stuff,” you can get mobile push notifications for when games begin, there’s a Sports filter in the Live guide, you can watch on two devices at once, and 50 hours of cloud DVR are included.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (exact number depends on local channels in your market), including Fox Sports Wisconsin (local markets), TNT and ESPN, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your desired package and then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to your desired channel to start watching a game. You can also search by sport or team to find a game to watch.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

How to Watch Out-of-Market Bucks Games Online

If you live outside of the Bucks area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Season Preview

It all starts with one of the NBA’s 10 best players, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The “Greek Freak,” has improved in every important statistic since he first entered the NBA in 2013. His scoring averages from 2014 until now rise like this: from 12.7 to 16.9, from 16.9 to 22.9, and then from 22.9 to 26.9 points per game last season. In addition to a career-high in PPG, Antetokounmpo snagged 10 rebounds per game, another new career mark.

In May, Milwaukee hired Mike Budenholzer as the team’s next head coach. Budenholzer agreed to become the team’s next head coach in May, after firing Jason Kidd midseason on January 22. Budenholzer, a Gregg Poppovich disciple, agreed to part ways with the Atlanta Hawks in April. Budenholzer helped lead the Hawks to an Eastern Conference-best 60-22 in the 2014-15 season before being swept in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers. After two playoff appearances in three seasons after, he and the organization agreed to the mutual split.

Budenholzer-coached teams are much like Popvich teams; versatility, floor spacing, and everybody touching the basketball is imperative. No disrespect to Al Horford, who is a perennial All-Star caliber player in his own right, but Anteokounmpo is automatically the most talented player Budenholzer has had the opportunity to coach. The question is: how does everybody else fit around Greek Freak, though?

In starting small forward Khris Middleton, the Bucks have another established 20-point scorer who made a sizeable leap last season. At 6-foot-8, Middleton is lengthy, and is the primary secondary scorer. In addition to Middleton is point guard Eric Bledsoe. Bledsoe, more known for his offensive prowess, is a liability on defense. Still, he averaged 17.7 PPG last season, and almost matched his career-high shooting percentage (47.3%). The “punch in the mouth of the projected lineup is from guard Malcolm Brogdon – a Rookie of the Year candidate in 2016, who to many had a slightly disappointing sophomore season.

The frontcourt will be an “up for grabs” situation all season. Center Brook Lopez signed for the bi-annual exception in July, but he will be competing for minutes with John Henson and 2017 first-round pick Thon Maker, who the front office is still reportedly high on.

Vegas projects the Bucks to win 48 games, four more than last season. If that comes to fruition and then some, Greek Freak will be flirting with MVP talk, and he and the rest of this roster will likely be flirting with getting out of the first round in the playoffs for the first time in his career.