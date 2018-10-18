How to Watch Bulls Games Online Without Cable [2018]

The Chicago Bulls took a step in the wrong direction last season, but thanks to a plethora of young talent, look primed to right the ship quickly.

During the 2018-19 season, Bulls games will be broadcast in local markets on NBC Sports Chicago, while any nationally televised games will be on either NBA TV, TNT or ESPN. But for those without cable, there are still plenty of options:

How to Watch In-Market & Nationally Televised Bulls Games Online

If you live in the Bulls area (or games are nationally televised), any of the following live streaming services, which give you a bundle of channels for a monthly fee and don’t require cable, will allow you to watch games on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming service:

FuboTV: Main bundle includes NBC Sports Chicago (in local markets), NBA TV, TNT, 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them. NBA League Pass (watch all out-of-market games) is also available as an add-on.

Hulu With Live TV: Main bundle includes NBC Sports Chicago (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, 50 total channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and Hulu’s complete library of TV shows and movies.

Sling TV: “Sling Orange+Blue” bundle includes NBC Sports Chicago (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, and 40-plus channels. NBA TV, NBA League Pass and Cloud-DVR are available as separate add-ons.

Whether you live in the Bulls market or somewhere on the other side of the country, you can watch all Bulls games online through FuboTV.

The main “Fubo” channel package includes NBC Sports Chicago (in local markets), NBA TV and TNT, which will get you access to all in-market and nationally televised games (ESPN isn’t included, but the ESPN games are also broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago in Bulls markets). Or, if you live out of market, NBA League Pass–which allows you to watch every single out-of-market, non-nationally televised game–can also be included as an add-on.

In terms of user experience, FuboTV has a clean interface that lets you search by sport, a customizable guide that lets you move favorite channels to the top, the ability to watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and perhaps most importantly, a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including NBC Sports Chicago (local markets), NBA TV and TNT

Pricing Options: The main “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. NBA League Pass can be added for $28.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs, even if you forgot to DVR it

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want (League Pass can’t be added to a free trial). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching a game live. You can also search by sport to find the specific game you want to watch. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV is only an option for in-market and nationally televised games, as it doesn’t offer League Pass, but it does give you a great mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters.

Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also includes NBC Sports Chicago (local markets), TNT and ESPN, allowing those in market to watch all Bulls games online (NBA TV isn’t included, but games on NBA TV will also be on NBC Sports Chicago in Bulls markets).

There are lots of nice user experience features, too. The interface allows you to add specific teams to “My Stuff,” you can get mobile push notifications for when games begin, there’s a Sports filter in the Live guide, you can watch on two devices at once, and 50 hours of cloud DVR are included.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (exact number depends on local channels in your market), including NBC Sports Chicago (local markets), TNT and ESPN, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your desired package and then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to your desired channel to start watching a game. You can also search by sport or team to find a game to watch.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

Like FuboTV, Sling TV is an option whether or not you live in the Bulls market.

For those who live in the Bulls market, you can watch games with a combination of the “Sling Blue” (includes NBC Sports Chicago in local markets and TNT), and the “Sling Orange” (includes ESPN) packages. Then, for out-of-market Bulls fans, NBA TV is included in the “Sports Extra” add-on, while NBA League Pass can also be added separately. DVR is another add-on.

Total Channels Included: Sling Blue has 40-plus channels (exact number depends on local channels available), including NBC Sports Chicago (local markets) and TNT. Sling Orange has 29 channels, including ESPN. The “Sports Extra” add-on includes NBA TV

Price: Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange: $25 per month | Sling Orange+Blue: $40 per month | Sports Extra add-on: $10 per month | NBA League Pass (also gets you NBA TV): $29 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to whatever channel you want to start watching a game. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

How to Watch Out-of-Market Bulls Games Online

If you live outside of the Bulls area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Season Preview

Prior to last season, the Bulls hadn’t fallen below the .500 mark since 2007-08. Now, they’ll look to get back to their winning ways after somewhat of a rebuilding season. While Chicago will be without young forward Lauri Markkanen to start the year due to an elbow sprain, they have an intriguing amount of talent regardless.

The Bulls are entering head coach Fred Hoiberg’s fourth season and he’s posted a 110-136 record. One key thing which favors the longterm outlook for Chicago is the fact that the bulk of their core is young, with most players being under the age of 25.

This group includes the likes of Kris Dunn (24), Zach LaVine (23), Bobby Portis (23), Denzel Valentine (24), and of course Markkanen (21). The Bulls also welcome two new faces to the mix in free-agent signing Jabari Parker, who’s just 23 years old and was signed as a free agent after spending the start of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks. Along with Parker is draft pick Wendell Carter Jr. out of Duke.

Carter is one of the more intriguing young prospects in the league, and at age 19 has a tremendous amount of upside to go along with the talent he flashed with the Blue Devils. The Bulls hope to utilize this talented bunch in a way that leads to success immediately, but not everyone believes in an immediate turnaround it seems.

In the opening odds to win the NBA title, the Bulls were listed as one of the longest shots on the board. Bovada had them listed with odds of +30000 at the start of the year. This was the same odds as the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets.

The only NBA teams oddsmakers placed the Bulls ahead of early on was a select group of eight teams and almost all of them are facing rebuilds currently. This bunch included the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Atlanta Hawks.