How to Watch Clippers Games Online Without Cable [2018]

The facelift of the Los Angeles Clippers continues this season, all under the watchful eye of “The Logo,” and watchful board member, Jerry West.

During the 2018-19 season, Clippers games will be broadcast in local markets on Fox Sports Prime Ticket, while any nationally televised games will be on either NBA TV, TNT or ESPN. But for those without cable, there are still plenty of options:

How to Watch In-Market & Nationally Televised Clippers Games Online

If you live in the Clippers area (or games are nationally televised), any of the following live streaming services, which give you a bundle of channels for a monthly fee and don’t require cable, will allow you to watch games on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming service:

FuboTV: Main bundle includes Fox Sports Prime Ticket (in local markets), NBA TV, TNT, 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them. NBA League Pass (watch all out-of-market games) is also available as an add-on.

Hulu With Live TV: Main bundle includes Fox Sports Prime Ticket (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, 50 total channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and Hulu’s complete library of TV shows and movies.

Sling TV: “Sling Orange+Blue” bundle includes Fox Sports Prime Ticket (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, and 40-plus channels. NBA TV, NBA League Pass and Cloud-DVR are available as separate add-ons.

Whether you live in the Clippers market or somewhere on the other side of the country, you can watch all Clippers games online through FuboTV.

The main “Fubo” channel package includes Fox Sports Prime Ticket (in local markets), NBA TV and TNT, which will get you access to all in-market and nationally televised games (ESPN isn’t included, but the ESPN games are also broadcast on FS Prime Ticket in Clippers markets). Or, if you live out of market, NBA League Pass–which allows you to watch every single out-of-market, non-nationally televised game–can also be included as an add-on.

In terms of user experience, FuboTV has a clean interface that lets you search by sport, a customizable guide that lets you move favorite channels to the top, the ability to watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and perhaps most importantly, a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including Fox Sports Prime Ticket (local markets), NBA TV and TNT

Pricing Options: The main “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. NBA League Pass can be added for $28.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs, even if you forgot to DVR it

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want (League Pass can’t be added to a free trial). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching a game live. You can also search by sport to find the specific game you want to watch. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV is only an option for in-market and nationally televised games, as it doesn’t offer League Pass, but it does give you a great mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters.

Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also includes Fox Sports Prime Ticket (local markets), TNT and ESPN, allowing those in market to watch all Clippers games online (NBA TV isn’t included, but games on NBA TV will also be on FS Prime Ticket in Clippers markets).

There are lots of nice user experience features, too. The interface allows you to add specific teams to “My Stuff,” you can get mobile push notifications for when games begin, there’s a Sports filter in the Live guide, you can watch on two devices at once, and 50 hours of cloud DVR are included.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (exact number depends on local channels in your market), including Fox Sports Prime Ticket (local markets), TNT and ESPN, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your desired package and then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to your desired channel to start watching a game. You can also search by sport or team to find a game to watch.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

Like FuboTV, Sling TV is an option whether or not you live in the Clippers market.

For those who live in the Clippers market, you can watch games with a combination of the “Sling Blue” (includes Fox Sports Prime Ticket in local markets and TNT), and the “Sling Orange” (includes ESPN) packages. Then, for out-of-market Clippers fans, NBA TV is included in the “Sports Extra” add-on, while NBA League Pass can also be added separately. DVR is another add-on.

Total Channels Included: Sling Blue has 40-plus channels (exact number depends on local channels available), including Fox Sports Prime Ticket (local markets) and TNT. Sling Orange has 29 channels, including ESPN. The “Sports Extra” add-on includes NBA TV

Price: Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange: $25 per month | Sling Orange+Blue: $40 per month | Sports Extra add-on: $10 per month | NBA League Pass (also gets you NBA TV): $29 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to whatever channel you want to start watching a game. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

How to Watch Out-of-Market Clippers Games Online

If you live outside of the Clippers area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Season Preview

Los Angeles is still more than a year away from likely contending for a playoff spot again, but the retool accelerated last year after the midseason trade of star player Blake Griffin – and his bloated contract.

Doc Rivers arguably has more talent to work with entering this season than he did last season. Last year’s roster was top heavy in regard to talent and salary cap structure. This year’s iteration of the Clippers boasts several young players, a few more players capable of putting the ball in the hoop on the floor at any given time, but, most importantly, some improved defensive capabilities as well.

With the 11thh overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Clippers selected point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out of Kentucky. The 6-foot-6 Gilgeous-Alexander has thoroughly impressed the front office and coaching staff throughout the year, from Summer League to preseason play. Although veterans Patrick Beverley and Avery Bradley – both capable defenders – are pegged to start the year in the Clippers backcourt, it is likely SGA moves up the depth chart as the season progresses.

In addition to Beverley and Bradley, Los Angeles retains reigning Sixth Man of the year Lou Williams. The 31-year old Williams set career-highs in minutes (32.8) per game and points per game (22.6) last season. While the Clippers lack a noticeable stud building block to build around in the backcourt, there is a balance of length, scoring, defense, most importantly, depth, that should suit Rivers well.

Another player who set a career-high in scoring average last season was Tobias Harris, who also came over from Detroit in the massive Griffin deal. Harris averaged 18.6 points per game while shooting 41% on three-point shots, the most efficient output of his career. It is not out of the realm of possibility to suggest the 26-year old may make one more leap this season and challenge 20 points per game. He’ll have the starting power forward role all to himself, the minutes, the opportunities, and a plethora of ballhandling guards capable of getting him looks.

And don’t forget about Danilo Gallinari. Though injury plagued throughout his career, Gallinari finally looks healthy and has dominated in his first two preseason games.

Vegas’ over/under for the Clippers’ win total is 36.5 entering 2018-19.