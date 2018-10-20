College GameDay in Pullman Live Stream: How to Watch Online

College GameDay is coming to Pullman. Before the No. 25 Cougars take on No. 12 Oregon, Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the whole crew are set to host their weekly campus show in the Palouse for the first time in history.

College GameDay starts at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of GameDay (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

College GameDay makes debuts at campuses all the time, so why exactly is this one so special?

For one, Washington State and its rabid fan base have been clamoring for this for a long time. About 15 years, to be exact.

Those who have ever tuned into GameDay will likely have noticed a Crimson WSU flag flying in the background. Since GameDay’s inception, no matter where the show has traveled–from Seattle to Eugene to Tuscaloosa–that flag has been there. It’s a sign of Wazzu’s–a team that has been better as of late but had zero bowl appearances from 2004-2012–unwavering devotion as a fanbase no matter the product on the field, and it was always only a matter of time before GameDay came to Pullman.

Well, it’s here. And it’s a big deal.

“We’re going to try and set some records this weekend,” Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said.

Cougar fans are among the most passionate in the country–“There’s something in the DNA of a Coug. … There is a bond like none other,” says Chun–and that’s absolutely going to be on display Saturday. It’s going to be absolutely crazy, and as such, GameDay is a must-watch no matter what team you support.

“When we go to a place that we’ve never been to, it’s guaranteed to be electric,” said Lee Fitting, ESPN’s vice president of production. “Starting the show in the dark is cool. I just picture a dark fall morning, there could be some mist or fog and thousands of flags sort of dimly lit. It’s going to be a really cool on-air moment.”

As for the game itself, it’s an extremely important battle in the race for the Pac-12 North. Oregon and Washington State are tied with Stanford and Washington at one conference loss apiece, making Saturday night’s matchup a pivotal one.

The Cougars, hoping to ride the momentum of what should be one of the most electrifying environments of the college football season, are favored by three.