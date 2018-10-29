Gymnastics World Championships 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Simone Biles chases more history this week, as she and the other top male and female gymnasts from around the globe compete in the 2018 Gymnastics World Championships in Doha.

All of the men’s and women’s senior competitions (team, individual all-around and apparatus finals) will be broadcast live on the Olympic Channel, with some replayed coverage on NBC Sports Network. You can find a complete broadcast schedule at the bottom of this page.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. With any of these services, you can either watch the 2018 Gymnastics World Championships live as it airs, or you can DVR it.

How to Watch 2018 Gymnastics World Championships Online Without Cable

Preview

As with pretty much every international–and most domestic–tournament these days, all eyes will be on Simone Biles, who looks to further strengthen her resume in the debate of greatest gymnast of all-time.

Returning from a two-year post-Olympics break in July, Biles slipped off the uneven bars but was still dominant enough everyone else to capture the all-around gold at the U.S. Classic. A month later, she put on a transcendent performance at the U.S. Championships, becoming the first woman since Dominique Dawes (1994) to win all five golds (floor, balance beam, uneven bars, vault, individual all-around) at nationals.

Now, as she gets set to take on the world in Doha this week, she has her eyes set on more records. A gold in the all-around would make her the first woman in history to capture four all-around World titles, while three golds overall would give her 13 in her career and push her past Vitaly Scherbo for most golds–male or female–all-time at worlds.

Of course, she instead has her sights set on something she has never accomplished at the World Championships before: A medal in the uneven bars.

“I’ve never medaled in a bar final [uneven bars], but I’ve only been in one,” Biles said. “Maybe if I could make a bar final, that would be pretty cool because I think of all the medals you can get and the finals you can participate in, I always admire the bar workers just because it’s so hard mentally and physically.”

Joining Biles on the stacked United States team are 2017 world champion Morgan Hurd, 2018 U.S. all-around silver medalist Riley McCusker and 2016 Olympic alternate Ragan Smith, all of whom have a good chance to earn some hardware this weekend. 2018 Pan Am all-around champ Grace McCallum and 2018 Pan Am balance beam champion Kara Eaker are also on the squad that is favored in the team competition.

Over on the men’s side, Japan’s Kohei Uchimura, the six-time all-around World champion, not expected to compete in every event.

China’s Xiao Ruoteng captured gold at worlds last year and is considered the favorite to repeat, but countryman Lin Chaopan–who took silver at worlds–recently beat Xiao at the 2018 Asian Games in August. Japan’s Shogo Nonomura finished second in that competition and should also be right in contention.

For the United States, who are hoping to get a male on the all-around podium for the first time since Jonathan Horton’s bronze in 2010, two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak is healthy again and enters after having won his fifth U.S. title, while Yul Moldauer had the United States’ best finish–seventh–at last year’s worlds.

2018 World Gymnastics Championships Schedule