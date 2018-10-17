How to Watch Knicks Games Online Without Cable [2018]

The New York Knicks are beginning a new era during the 2018-19 NBA season. While it’s unknown what this season holds specifically, one thing that’s apparent is that the team is generating buzz from top-tier NBA players.

Knicks games this season will be broadcast in local markets on MSG Network, while any nationally televised games will be on either NBA TV, TNT or ESPN. But for those without cable, there’s still a way to watch games on your computer, phone or streaming device.

How to Watch In-Market & Nationally Televised Knicks Games Online: Fubo TV

Whether you live in the Knicks market or somewhere on the other side of the country, you can watch all games online through FuboTV.

The main “Fubo” channel package includes MSG Network (in local markets), NBA TV and TNT, which will get you access to all in-market and nationally televised games (ESPN isn’t included, but the ESPN games are also broadcast on MSG in Knicks markets). Or, if you live out of market, NBA League Pass–which allows you to watch every single out-of-market, non-nationally televised game–can also be included as an add-on.

In terms of user experience, FuboTV has a clean interface that lets you search by sport, a customizable guide that lets you move favorite channels to the top, the ability to watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and perhaps most importantly, a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including MSG Network (local markets), NBA TV and TNT

Pricing Options: The main “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. NBA League Pass can be added for $28.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs, even if you forgot to DVR it

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want (League Pass can’t be added to a free trial). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching a game live. You can also search by sport to find the specific game you want to watch. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

How to Watch Out-of-Market Knicks Games Online: League Pass

If you live outside of the Knicks area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Season Preview

The Knicks finished last season with a 29-53 record and have failed to make the playoffs in each of the past five seasons, but this year has fans more excited than most. Top-tier future free agents and potential trade targets are consistently showing interest in the team. In turn, a strong showing during this year could go a long way towards luring elite talent to town.

Ahead of the season, Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler had the Knicks on his shortlist of teams to potentially be traded to. But no story has been bigger than the one linking Kevin Durant to the Big Apple. Although the Knicks may push to land Durant next offseason, the current focus is on an intriguing and young core set to take center stage at Madison Square Garden.

Led by a new coach in David Fizdale, who drew plenty of intrigue after a short head coaching stint with the Memphis Grizzlies, the New York has some legitimate talent. Fizdale posted a 50-51 record with the Grizzlies but was obviously only given a short period with his team although he made the playoffs in his first year.

There’s no bigger storyline surrounding the Knicks in the 2018-19 season than Kristaps Porzingis, though. The 23-year-old suffered a torn ACL last season, and while he’s resumed on-court work, there’s a chance he could miss the entire season due to the injury. The team also opted not to give Porzingis an expected contract extension in order to free up more money for the 2019 offseason.

Porzingis has been a big part of the team’s moves this offseason, but Enes Kanter has been the one making headlines. He was often underutilized in his first season, playing just 25.8 minutes per game. Even in the limited on-court action, Kanter averaged 14.1 points and 11.0 rebounds. This year, Fizdale has shown interest in giving the 26-year-old the large workload he’s deserving of, making him a potential All-Star candidate.

Along with Kanter, 19-year-old rookie first-round pick Kevin Knox has garnished some attention, for understandable reasons. He should be a great piece to line up with Kanter, Tim Hardaway JR. and the mixture of intriguing point guards currently on the roster.