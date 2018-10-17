How to Watch Nets Games Online Without Cable [2018]

Last year’s 28 wins marked the Brooklyn Nets‘ best season since 2014-15, a sign that they’re finally beginning to climb out of the massive hole Billy King dug them into. They still may be a year away from real contention, but a roster with intriguing young talent and a wide-open Eastern Conference should make for an interesting campaign.

During the 2018-19 season, Nets games will be broadcast in local markets on YES Network, while any nationally televised games will be on either NBA TV, TNT or ESPN. But for those without cable, there are still plenty of options:

How to Watch In-Market & Nationally Televised Nets Games Online

If you live in the Nets area (or games are nationally televised), any of the following live streaming services, which give you a bundle of channels for a monthly fee and don’t require cable, will allow you to watch games on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming service:

FuboTV: Main bundle includes YES Network (in local markets), NBA TV, TNT, 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them. NBA League Pass (watch all out-of-market games) is also available as an add-on.

Hulu With Live TV: Main bundle includes YES Network (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, 50 total channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and Hulu’s complete library of TV shows and movies.

Sling TV: “Sling Orange+Blue” bundle includes YES Network (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, and 40-plus channels. NBA TV, NBA League Pass and Cloud-DVR are available as separate add-ons.

You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough rundown of each service:

Whether you live in the Nets market or somewhere on the other side of the country, you can watch all Nets games online through FuboTV.

The main “Fubo” channel package includes YES Network (in local markets), NBA TV and TNT, which will get you access to all in-market and nationally televised games (ESPN isn’t included, but the ESPN games are also broadcast on YES Network in Nets markets). Or, if you live out of market, NBA League Pass–which allows you to watch every single out-of-market, non-nationally televised game–can also be included as an add-on.

In terms of user experience, FuboTV has a clean interface that lets you search by sport, a customizable guide that lets you move favorite channels to the top, the ability to watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and perhaps most importantly, a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including YES Network (local markets), NBA TV and TNT

Pricing Options: The main “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. NBA League Pass can be added for $28.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs, even if you forgot to DVR it

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want (League Pass can’t be added to a free trial). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching a game live. You can also search by sport to find the specific game you want to watch. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV is only an option for in-market and nationally televised games, as it doesn’t offer League Pass, but it does give you a great mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters.

Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also includes YES Network (local markets), TNT and ESPN, allowing those in market to watch all Nets games online (NBA TV isn’t included, but games on NBA TV will also be on YES in Nets markets).

There are lots of nice user experience features, too. The interface allows you to add specific teams to “My Stuff,” you can get mobile push notifications for when games begin, there’s a Sports filter in the Live guide, you can watch on two devices at once, and 50 hours of cloud DVR are included.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (exact number depends on local channels in your market), including YES Network (local markets), TNT and ESPN, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your desired package and then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to your desired channel to start watching a game. You can also search by sport or team to find a game to watch.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

Like FuboTV, Sling TV is an option whether or not you live in the Nets market.

For those who live in the Nets market, you can watch games with a combination of the “Sling Blue” (includes YES Network in local markets and TNT), and the “Sling Orange” (includes ESPN) packages. Then, for out-of-market Nets fans, NBA TV is included in the “Sports Extra” add-on, while NBA League Pass can also be added separately. DVR is another add-on.

Total Channels Included: Sling Blue has 40-plus channels (exact number depends on local channels available), including YES Network (local markets) and TNT. Sling Orange has 29 channels, including ESPN. The “Sports Extra” add-on includes NBA TV

Price: Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange: $25 per month | Sling Orange+Blue: $40 per month | Sports Extra add-on: $10 per month | NBA League Pass (also gets you NBA TV): $29 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to whatever channel you want to start watching a game. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

How to Watch Out-of-Market Nets Games Online

If you live outside of the Nets area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Season Preview

Officially freed from the shackles of Billy King’s past atrocious trades, the Brooklyn Nets are finally in control of all of their own future first-round picks.

However, ironically enough, after all those years of watching their lottery picks go to Boston, the Nets could very well be a playoff team now that they actually have control of their own pick. Vegas puts the Nets’ projected win total this season at 32.5, which is 10th in the East and not far behind the Detroit Pistons (37.5) for what would be the final playoff spot.

Brooklyn’s young core of D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen is one of the more intriguing in the league.

Russell, perhaps the most important of the trio, still hasn’t fully lived up to the hype as a No. 2 overall pick, but it’s easy to forget he’s still only 22 years old and notched career-highs in points, rebounds and assists per 36 last year. Entering his fourth season, there’s still plenty of room for progression from the polarizing point guard.

LeVert’s overall numbers from his first two seasons may not jump off the page, but he has shown real flashes of being an all-around stud. For example, here’s a list of players who averaged at least 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 1.5 steals per 36 minutes last season (among those who qualified for the minutes per game leaderboard): James Harden, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons, Ricky Rubio and LeVert. Not bad company for the 24-year-old.

Then there’s Allen, who have the highest ceiling of the three. It took a while for last year’s No. 22 pick to garner consistent minutes as a rookie, but in the 31 games after becoming a starter in late January, he put up 10.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in just 23.8 minutes per contest. Still just 20 years old and looking at full-time role entering this season, he’s one of the most popular breakout candidates across the entire league.

Throw in some nice role players in Allen Crabbe, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Spencer Dinwiddie and DeMarre Carroll, along with solid offseason acquisitions such as Ed Davis, Kenneth Faried and Shabazz Napier, and the Nets have a good blend of young talent and depth. That could very well be enough to challenge for a playoff spot in the watered-down East.

Of course, the progression of Russell, LeVert and Allen is probably more important than the amount of wins this season since they’re still likely a year and a max-player signing away from real contention. But nevertheless, this will be a sneakily fun team to watch in 2018-19.