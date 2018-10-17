How to Watch Pacers Games Online Without Cable [2018]

Last season proved to be a mighty step forward for an organization many thought would miss their once-franchise player, Paul George. Instead, Victor Oladipo made a quantum leap, became an All-Star caliber player, and will look to lead the Indiana Pacers back to the playoffs again in 2018-19.

Pacers games this year will be broadcast in local markets on Fox Sports Ohio, while any nationally televised games will be on either NBA TV, TNT or ESPN. But for those without cable, there are still plenty of options:

How to Watch In-Market & Nationally Televised Pacers Games Online

If you live in the Pacers area (or games are nationally televised), one of the following live streaming services, which give you a bundle of channels for a monthly fee and don’t require cable, will allow you to watch games on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming service:

FuboTV: Main bundle includes Fox Sports Ohio (in local markets), NBA TV, TNT, 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them. NBA League Pass (watch all out-of-market games) is also available as an add-on.

Hulu With Live TV: Main bundle includes Fox Sports Ohio (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, 50 total channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and Hulu’s complete library of TV shows and movies.

You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough rundown of each service:

Whether you live in the Pacers market or somewhere on the other side of the country, you can watch Pacers games online through FuboTV.

The main “Fubo” channel package includes Fox Sports Ohio (in local markets), NBA TV and TNT, which will get you access to all in-market and nationally televised games (ESPN isn’t included, but the ESPN games are also broadcast on FS Ohio in Pacers markets). Or, if you live out of market, NBA League Pass–which allows you to watch every single out-of-market, non-nationally televised game–can also be included as an add-on.

In terms of user experience, FuboTV has a clean interface that lets you search by sport, a customizable guide that lets you move favorite channels to the top, the ability to watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and perhaps most importantly, a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including Fox Sports Ohio (local markets), NBA TV and TNT

Pricing Options: The main “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. NBA League Pass can be added for $28.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs, even if you forgot to DVR it

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want (League Pass can’t be added to a free trial). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching a game live. You can also search by sport to find the specific game you want to watch. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV is only an option for in-market and nationally televised games, as it doesn’t offer League Pass, but it does give you a great mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters.

Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also includes Fox Sports Ohio (local markets), TNT and ESPN, allowing those in market to watch all Pacers games online (NBA TV isn’t included, but games on NBA TV will also be on Fox Sports Ohio in Pacers markets).

There are lots of nice user experience features, too. The interface allows you to add specific teams to “My Stuff,” you can get mobile push notifications for when games begin, there’s a Sports filter in the Live guide, you can watch on two devices at once, and 50 hours of cloud DVR are included.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (exact number depends on local channels in your market), including Fox Sports Ohio (local markets), TNT and ESPN, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your desired package and then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to your desired channel to start watching a game. You can also search by sport or team to find a game to watch.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

How to Watch Out-of-Market Pacers Games Online

If you live outside of the Pacers area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Season Preview

The Indiana front office held steady in the offseason. A few noticeable additions were made to a roster that came within one game of upsetting LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers last year in the postseason, predominantly to the bench. General Manager Chad Buchanan is largely relying on a roster predominantly in their early 20s to take another leap this season.

Indiana fans received some good news this week, as frontcourt player Myles Turner agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract extension. Turner, the No. 11 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, tweaked his ankle on Monday and been nursing the injury a bit, but should be fine to practice leading up to the Pacers’ season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Another player the organization is counting on taking another step forward is third-year player Domantas Sabonis. After a pedestrian rookie season, Sabonis was a “throw in” in the trade that sent George to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After averaging just 5.9 points per game on 40% shooting in his rookie season, he improved to 11.6 PPG on 51% shooting as a sophomore.

The primary issue is that Sabonis and Turner occupy the same role; they are the designated “big man” in modern day NBA small ball lineups. Head coach Nate McMillan has already re-iterated multiple times during preseason that Sabonis-Turner will likely not see the court at the same time. So the question is: Does Turner make another leap to the point where he occupies a majority of the available frontcourt minutes, or does Sabonis take another leap, improve his production across the board again while Turner starts to plateau?

Indiana’s secondary scoring will be vastly different than it was last season. Buchanan signed unrestricted free agent Doug McDermott to a three-year, $22 million contract at the end of June, and then paired that with nabbing swingman Tyreke Evans to a one-year deal in July. Evans’ game will benefit from having Darren Collison and Victor Oladipo play more with the ball, and Doug McDermott will thrive as a moving matchup capable of knocking down three-point shots – he shot 43% from three in split time with the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks last season.

After winning 48 games last season, Vegas has the Pacers’ win total actually set at 47.5, roughly the same expectations.