How to Watch Spurs Games Online Without Cable [2018]

With the Kawhi Leonard drama behind them, the San Antonio Spurs enter the 2018-19 NBA season in search of an astounding 22nd consecutive playoff appearance under Gregg Popovich.

This year, Spurs games will be broadcast in local markets on either Fox Sports Southwest or CBS (KENS-5), while any nationally televised games will be on either NBA TV, TNT or ESPN. But for those without cable, there are still plenty of options:

How to Watch In-Market & Nationally Televised Spurs Games Online

If you live in the Spurs area (or games are nationally televised), any of the following live streaming services, which give you a bundle of channels for a monthly fee and don’t require cable, will allow you to watch games on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming service:

FuboTV: Main bundle includes Fox Sports Southwest, CBS (in local markets), NBA TV, TNT, 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them. NBA League Pass (watch all out-of-market games) is also available as an add-on.

Hulu With Live TV: Main bundle includes Fox Sports Southwest, CBS (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, 50 total channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and Hulu’s complete library of TV shows and movies.

Sling TV: “Sling Orange+Blue” bundle includes Fox Sports Southwest (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, and 40-plus channels. NBA TV, NBA League Pass and Cloud-DVR are available as separate add-ons. No CBS included.

You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough rundown of each service:

Whether you live in the Spurs market or somewhere on the other side of the country, you can watch Spurs games online through FuboTV.

The main “Fubo” channel package includes Fox Sports Southwest (in local markets), CBS (in local markets), NBA TV and TNT, which will get you access to all in-market and nationally televised games (ESPN isn’t included, but the ESPN games will also be broadcast on either Fox Sports Southwest or CBS in Spurs markets). Or, if you live out of market, NBA League Pass–which allows you to watch every single out-of-market, non-nationally televised game–can also be included as an add-on.

In terms of user experience, FuboTV has a clean interface that lets you search by sport, a customizable guide that lets you move favorite channels to the top, the ability to watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and perhaps most importantly, a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including Fox Sports Southwest (local markets), CBS (local markets), NBA TV and TNT

Pricing Options: The main “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. NBA League Pass can be added for $28.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs, even if you forgot to DVR it

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want (League Pass can’t be added to a free trial). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching a game live. You can also search by sport to find the specific game you want to watch. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV is only an option for in-market and nationally televised games, as it doesn’t offer League Pass, but it does give you a great mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters.

Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also includes FSSW (local markets), CBS (local markets) TNT and ESPN, allowing those in market to watch Spurs games online (NBA TV isn’t included, but games on NBA TV will also be on either FSSW or CBS in Spurs markets).

There are lots of nice user experience features, too. The interface allows you to add specific teams to “My Stuff,” you can get mobile push notifications for when games begin, there’s a Sports filter in the Live guide, you can watch on two devices at once, and 50 hours of cloud DVR are included.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (exact number depends on local channels in your market), including Fox Sports Southwest (local markets), CBS (local markets) TNT and ESPN, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your desired package and then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to your desired channel to start watching a game. You can also search by sport or team to find a game to watch.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

Like FuboTV, Sling TV is an option whether or not you live in the Spurs market.

For those who live in the Spurs market, you can watch games with a combination of the “Sling Blue” (includes Fox Sports Southwest in local markets and TNT), and the “Sling Orange” (includes ESPN) packages. Then, for out-of-market Spurs fans, NBA TV is included in the “Sports Extra” add-on, while NBA League Pass can also be added separately. DVR is another add-on.

Unfortunately, though, CBS is not included, so you won’t be able to watch the games that are broadcast locally on KENS-5.

Total Channels Included: Sling Blue has 40-plus channels (exact number depends on local channels available), including Fox Sports Southwest (local markets) and TNT. Sling Orange has 29 channels, including ESPN. The “Sports Extra” add-on includes NBA TV

Price: Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange: $25 per month | Sling Orange+Blue: $40 per month | Sports Extra add-on: $10 per month | NBA League Pass (also gets you NBA TV): $29 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to whatever channel you want to start watching a game. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

How to Watch Out-of-Market Spurs Games Online

If you live outside of the Spurs area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Season Preview

Gregg Popovich has been the head coach of the Spurs for 21 full seasons. The Spurs have been to the playoffs in every single one of those seasons.

You’d think that trading away Kawhi Leonard, arguably the best two-way player in the Association when healthy, losing Kyle Anderson and Tony Parker to free agency, losing Manu Ginobili to retirement and losing rising point guard Dejounte Murray to a torn ACL in the preseason would put that streak in major jeopardy, especially with the West being so stacked, but Pop simply always finds a way.

They had Leonard for all of nine games last year (and went just 5-4 in those games anyways), Murray was still fairly raw and didn’t really start making his mark until the second half of the season, Parker and Ginobili’s impacts were minimal, and they still managed to win 47 games (amazingly, that was their worst record under Popovich in two decades) and finish seventh in the West.

This year, despite all the changes, the Spurs still have a pair of All-Stars. LaMarcus Aldridge quietly averaged 23.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks last year in what was the best season of his career in terms of PER (25.0). And DeMar DeRozan, who comes over in the Kawhi trade, has averaged 20-plus points per game in five straight seasons and gives the Spurs the take-over scorer on the wing that they missed last year during Kawhi’s absence.

After that, though, there are certainly some question marks.

Can Rudy Gay, who played 57 games last year and has dealt with a heel injury during the preseason, stay relatively healthy? What does 38-year-old Pau Gasol have left in the tank? Can Jakob Poeltl, also acquired in the Kawhi trade, take the next step forward after an encouraging start to his career in Toronto? With Murray out for the year, and Derrick White and Lonnie Walker also out for the first month-plus of the season, can Patty Mills and Bryn Forbes hold down the point guard position? DeRozan and Aldridge are the most deadly mid-range combo in the NBA, but does San Antonio have enough three-point shooters?

Again, with Pop at the helm, the Spurs are the team most capable of handling all these injuries and roster changes. But even with DeRozan and Aldridge forming a dangerous offensive duo, this should be Popovich’s most difficult job yet.

Vegas has the over/under on the Spurs’ win total at 44.5 this year, which is eighth in the West.