How to Watch Thunder Games Online Without Cable [2018]

The Oklahoma City Thunder got back a key piece of their roster from last season when forward Paul George opted to re-sign this offseason. Now, the walking triple-double Russell Westbrook and the Thunder look to hold their own in a tough Western Conference.

During the 2018-19 season, Thunder games will be broadcast in local markets on Fox Sports Oklahoma, while any nationally televised games will be on either NBA TV, TNT or ESPN. But for those without cable, there are still plenty of options:

How to Watch In-Market & Nationally Televised Thunder Games Online

If you live in the Thunder area (or games are nationally televised), one of the following live streaming services, which give you a bundle of channels for a monthly fee and don’t require cable, will allow you to watch games on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming service:

FuboTV: Main bundle includes Fox Sports Oklahoma (in local markets), NBA TV, TNT, 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them. NBA League Pass (watch all out-of-market games) is also available as an add-on.

Hulu With Live TV: Main bundle includes Fox Sports Oklahoma (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, 50 total channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and Hulu’s complete library of TV shows and movies.

You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough rundown of each service:

Whether you live in the Thunder market or somewhere on the other side of the country, you can watch Thunder games online through FuboTV.

The main “Fubo” channel package includes Fox Sports Oklahoma (in local markets), NBA TV and TNT, which will get you access to all in-market and nationally televised games (ESPN isn’t included, but the ESPN games are also broadcast on Fox Sports Oklahoma in Thunder markets). Or, if you live out of market, NBA League Pass–which allows you to watch every single out-of-market, non-nationally televised game–can also be included as an add-on.

In terms of user experience, FuboTV has a clean interface that lets you search by sport, a customizable guide that lets you move favorite channels to the top, the ability to watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and perhaps most importantly, a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including Fox Sports Oklahoma (local markets), NBA TV and TNT

Pricing Options: The main “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. NBA League Pass can be added for $28.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs, even if you forgot to DVR it

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want (League Pass can’t be added to a free trial). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching a game live. You can also search by sport to find the specific game you want to watch. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV is only an option for in-market and nationally televised games, as it doesn’t offer League Pass, but it does give you a great mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters.

Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also includes Fox Sports Oklahoma (local markets), TNT and ESPN, allowing those in market to watch all Thunder games online (NBA TV isn’t included, but games on NBA TV will also be on Fox Sports Oklahoma in Thunder markets).

There are lots of nice user experience features, too. The interface allows you to add specific teams to “My Stuff,” you can get mobile push notifications for when games begin, there’s a Sports filter in the Live guide, you can watch on two devices at once, and 50 hours of cloud DVR are included.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (exact number depends on local channels in your market), including Fox Sports Oklahoma (local markets), TNT and ESPN, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your desired package and then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to your desired channel to start watching a game. You can also search by sport or team to find a game to watch.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

How to Watch Out-of-Market Thunder Games Online

If you live outside of the Thunder area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Season Preview

Coming off a 48-34 season which was good for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, Westbrook and George will face another challenging year. But this time, they’ll do so without the player most expected to be their third star in Carmelo Anthony. Following a disappointing year, the Thunder opted to trade Anthony in the offseason.

The Thunder have put together multiple impressive seasons in recent memory, winning at least 45 games in each of the past nine years. Over that stretch, they made the playoffs in all but one year, and under head coach Billy Donovan the team has posted a 150-96 record. But after back-to-back first-round playoff eliminations, they have their sights set on much more in 2018-19.

The task of hanging near the top of the West got even tougher this offseason for not only Oklahoma City but every team. Superstar LeBron James opted to join the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, making a muddied picture even tougher to figure out. But fresh off a season in which he averaged 25.4 points, 10.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds, Westbrook is well-equipped to lead a talented Thunder group.

George had a superb year of his own, averaging 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. In turn, he joined Westbrook at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game and was also named All-NBA third team. The duo makes one of the strongest one-two punches in the league and will now remain together for the foreseeable future.

While the Thunder return quite a few familiar faces, it’s the new additions which jump off the page a bit. Oklahoma City landed former Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder as a part of the Anthony trade and also signed big man Nerlens Noel. A few other young pieces include Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot from the Philadelphia 76ers and rookie scorer Hamidou Diallo, who was a second-round pick.

Oklahoma City center Steven Adams has been somewhat of an X-factor for the Thunder as of late and has progressively gotten better throughout his career. After the team drafted him No. 12 in the 2013 NBA Draft, Adams averaged the most points, rebounds, assists and also posted the best shooting percentage of his career. The 25-year-old will be a key part of the team’s success during the 2018-19 season and beyond.