How to Watch Timberwolves Games Online Without Cable [2018]

The Minnesota Timberwolves enter the 2018-19 season as one of the most interesting franchises to watch, for both good and bad reasons, but even more bizarre reasons as well.

T-Wolves games this season will be broadcast in local markets on Fox Sports North, while any nationally televised games will be on either NBA TV, TNT or ESPN. But for those without cable, there are still plenty of options:

How to Watch In-Market & Nationally Televised Timberwolves Games Online

If you live in the Timberwolves area (or games are nationally televised), any of the following live streaming services, which give you a bundle of channels for a monthly fee and don’t require cable, will allow you to watch games on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming service:

FuboTV: Main bundle includes Fox Sports North (in local markets), NBA TV, TNT, 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them. NBA League Pass (watch all out-of-market games) is also available as an add-on.

Hulu With Live TV: Main bundle includes Fox Sports North (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, 50 total channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and Hulu’s complete library of TV shows and movies.

Sling TV: “Sling Orange+Blue” bundle includes Fox Sports North (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, and 40-plus channels. NBA TV, NBA League Pass and Cloud-DVR are available as separate add-ons.

Whether you live in the Timberwolves market or somewhere on the other side of the country, you can watch all T-Wolves games online through FuboTV.

The main “Fubo” channel package includes Fox Sports North (in local markets), NBA TV and TNT, which will get you access to all in-market and nationally televised games (ESPN isn’t included, but the ESPN games are also broadcast on FS North in Timberwolves markets). Or, if you live out of market, NBA League Pass–which allows you to watch every single out-of-market, non-nationally televised game–can also be included as an add-on.

In terms of user experience, FuboTV has a clean interface that lets you search by sport, a customizable guide that lets you move favorite channels to the top, the ability to watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and perhaps most importantly, a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including Fox Sports North (local markets), NBA TV and TNT

Pricing Options: The main “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. NBA League Pass can be added for $28.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs, even if you forgot to DVR it

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want (League Pass can’t be added to a free trial). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching a game live. You can also search by sport to find the specific game you want to watch. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV is only an option for in-market and nationally televised games, as it doesn’t offer League Pass, but it does give you a great mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters.

Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also includes Fox Sports North (local markets), TNT and ESPN, allowing those in market to watch all Timberwolves games online (NBA TV isn’t included, but games on NBA TV will also be on FS North in Timberwolves markets).

There are lots of nice user experience features, too. The interface allows you to add specific teams to “My Stuff,” you can get mobile push notifications for when games begin, there’s a Sports filter in the Live guide, you can watch on two devices at once, and 50 hours of cloud DVR are included.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (exact number depends on local channels in your market), including Fox Sports North (local markets), TNT and ESPN, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your desired package and then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to your desired channel to start watching a game. You can also search by sport or team to find a game to watch.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

Like FuboTV, Sling TV is an option whether or not you live in the Timberwolves market.

For those who live in the Timberwolves market, you can watch games with a combination of the “Sling Blue” (includes Fox Sports North in local markets and TNT), and the “Sling Orange” (includes ESPN) packages. Then, for out-of-market T-Wolves fans, NBA TV is included in the “Sports Extra” add-on, while NBA League Pass can also be added separately. DVR is another add-on.

Total Channels Included: Sling Blue has 40-plus channels (exact number depends on local channels available), including Fox Sports North (local markets) and TNT. Sling Orange has 29 channels, including ESPN. The “Sports Extra” add-on includes NBA TV

Price: Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange: $25 per month | Sling Orange+Blue: $40 per month | Sports Extra add-on: $10 per month | NBA League Pass (also gets you NBA TV): $29 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to whatever channel you want to start watching a game. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

How to Watch Out-of-Market Timberwolves Games Online

If you live outside of the Timberwolves area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Season Preview

The storyline that dominated most of the tail end of the offseason was Jimmy Butler and his current relationship with his teammates, head coach Tom Thibodeau, general manager Scott Layden and the rest of management. Unlike the Paul George saga, Butler is a virtual lock to become an unrestricted free agent next season and hit the open market, barring a trade elsewhere first.

The situation with Butler can’t even be put into the words. First, Butler demanded a trade, which lead to an incredibly odd Instagram feud with teammate Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Jackson (who went on a tirade toward Wiggins), next Butler was going to “no show” team related activities, then owner Glen Taylor stepped in to discuss the future of his star forward, and now Butler is apathetic – so much so, he doesn’t care if Timberwolves fans boo him or not at home games this season.

Considering the situation in Minnesota, many people see what exactly Butler is trying to accomplish. Butler is an elite NBA talent and has eyes elsewhere, including Dwayne Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union.

Minnesota’s front office, however, made sure to lock up their franchise player. Karl-Anthony Towns agreed to a five-year, $190 super-maximum contract extension on September 22. Towns, who has not missed a game since being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, will be relied on this season not for just his on-court production, but his off-the-court leadership as well. In the wake of the Butler fiasco, the team has clearly chosen to stand beside its two key young building blocks of the future instead of the prized 2017 offseason acquisition.

In order for the Timberwolves to reach the postseason again, they will likely need a massive rebound year from Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins’ shooting percentages each dipped last season, as he went from scoring 23.6 points per game in 2016-17 to 17.7 in 2017-18. A lot of that was because of the acquisition of Butler. Butler is a more efficient player, defender, and contributes to the box score in more ways than Wiggins, who – when he is on – is a great volume scorer with the ability to make a defense move.

Other than that, Minnesota’s front office didn’t do much in the way of acquiring help. Luol Deng is a distant bench pickup was the best of the rest. That, and the front office reportedly looked to move backup center Gorgui Dieng in potential Butler trade offers.

Vegas doesn’t have a set win total for the Timberwolves this season – sounds about right.