How to Watch Colorado vs Washington Online Without Cable

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to take on the Washington Huskies on Saturday at Husky Stadium. Colorado will look to add to their successful 5-1 start, as will Washington, who's currently 5-2 overall and tied for first in the Pac-12 North division.

Preview

Few receivers have been better than Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault, but he hurt his foot against USC last week and is going to be playing tentative at best. “This is kind of a crazy comparison, but he reminds me of LeBron [James],” said quarterback Steven Montez. “You think, ‘All right, he has already played this well up to now, maybe he’ll have a slower game?’ He is doing more crazy stuff and keeps getting better every week. That’s the scariest thing about him because you think, ‘What is he going to do this week?'”

“He’s a huge weapon and we use him a lot of different ways,” Montez added. “That’s very intimidating for a defense because I’m sure they are thinking, ‘How are we going to stop this guy? How are we going to try to contain him this game?’ I really don’t think you can.” Other health concerns for Colorado include Jay MacIntyre, who suffered a concussion last week, and running back Travon McMillian, who hurt his leg and won’t be 100% today.

Washington head coach Chris Petersen told the News Tribune that the key to stopping the Colorado offense is their own offense. “They do a good job picking their spots when to go deep, but they control the ball with an intermediate pass game and kind of hard-nose pass game,” he said. “I think they possess the ball as much as anybody in our league and run as many plays as anybody. That’s always a challenge.”

“Our defense has got to get them off the field,” Petersen added. “We’ve got to get some stops and try to play really good defense. I think we’re all in this together.” Offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan echoed his coach’s sentiments, saying: “We think they’ve got very good players, obviously, up front. Good length and athleticism on the edges, very similar to Oregon.”

Petersen also complimented Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre. “Those defensive guys are always about playing really good defense and special teams,” he explained. “They do those things very, very well and their offense, I think it’s unique to what we’ve seen. Everybody has their own little different wrinkle. I think there’s a difference between practicing really hard and playing really hard. We can’t play yet, so they’ve done what we’ve asked them to do.”