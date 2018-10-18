How to Watch Wizards Games Online Without Cable

Are you hoping to watch the Washington Wizards in 2018-19 but don’t possess cable, magic, or a next-door neighbor who watches John Wall and Co. on a big-screen TV in front of a massive window? You came to the right place.

Wizards games this season will be broadcast in local markets on NBC Sports Washington, while any nationally televised games will be on either NBA TV, TNT or ESPN. But for those without cable, there are still plenty of options:

How to Watch In-Market & Nationally Televised Wizards Games Online

If you live in the Wizards area (or games are nationally televised), any of the following live streaming services, which give you a bundle of channels for a monthly fee and don’t require cable, will allow you to watch games on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming service:

FuboTV: Main bundle includes NBC Sports Washington (in local markets), NBA TV, TNT, 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them. NBA League Pass (watch all out-of-market games) is also available as an add-on.

Hulu With Live TV: Main bundle includes NBC Sports Washington (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, 50 total channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR, and Hulu’s complete library of TV shows and movies.

Sling TV: “Sling Orange+Blue” bundle includes NBC Sports Washington (in local markets), TNT, ESPN, and 40-plus channels. NBA TV, NBA League Pass and Cloud-DVR are available as separate add-ons.

You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough rundown of each service:

Whether you live in the Wizards market or somewhere on the other side of the country, you can watch all Wizards games online through FuboTV.

The main “Fubo” channel package includes NBC Sports Washington (in local markets), NBA TV and TNT, which will get you access to all in-market and nationally televised games (ESPN isn’t included, but the ESPN games are also broadcast on NBC Sports Washington in Wizards markets). Or, if you live out of market, NBA League Pass–which allows you to watch every single out-of-market, non-nationally televised game–can also be included as an add-on.

In terms of user experience, FuboTV has a clean interface that lets you search by sport, a customizable guide that lets you move favorite channels to the top, the ability to watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and perhaps most importantly, a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: About 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including NBC Sports Washington (local markets), NBA TV and TNT

Pricing Options: The main “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. NBA League Pass can be added for $28.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs, even if you forgot to DVR it

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want (League Pass can’t be added to a free trial). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching a game live. You can also search by sport to find the specific game you want to watch. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV is only an option for in-market and nationally televised games, as it doesn’t offer League Pass, but it does give you a great mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters.

Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also includes NBC Sports Washington (local markets), TNT and ESPN, allowing those in market to watch all Wizards games online (NBA TV isn’t included, but games on NBA TV will also be on NBC Sports Washington in Wizards markets).

There are lots of nice user experience features, too. The interface allows you to add specific teams to “My Stuff,” you can get mobile push notifications for when games begin, there’s a Sports filter in the Live guide, you can watch on two devices at once, and 50 hours of cloud DVR are included.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus (exact number depends on local channels in your market), including NBC Sports Washington (local markets), TNT and ESPN, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your desired package and then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Then scroll to your desired channel to start watching a game. You can also search by sport or team to find a game to watch.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

Like FuboTV, Sling TV is an option whether or not you live in the Wizards market.

For those who live in the Wizards market, you can watch games with a combination of the “Sling Blue” (includes NBC Sports Washington in local markets and TNT), and the “Sling Orange” (includes ESPN) packages. Then, for out-of-market Wizards fans, NBA TV is included in the “Sports Extra” add-on, while NBA League Pass can also be added separately. DVR is another add-on.

Total Channels Included: Sling Blue has 40-plus channels (exact number depends on local channels available), including NBC Sports Washington (local markets) and TNT. Sling Orange has 29 channels, including ESPN. The “Sports Extra” add-on includes NBA TV

Price: Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange: $25 per month | Sling Orange+Blue: $40 per month | Sports Extra add-on: $10 per month | NBA League Pass (also gets you NBA TV): $29 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to whatever channel you want to start watching a game. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

How to Watch Out-of-Market Wizards Games Online

If you live outside of the Wizards area, all out-of-market, non-nationally televised games can be watched through NBA League Pass. You can sign up and watch through a number of different platforms:

NBA.com: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the NBA.com website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBA app.

FuboTV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Fubo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV: You’ll be able to watch games on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling app.

Preview

Despite a sometimes-tumultuous locker room and Wall’s missing 41 games due to injury, the Wizards managed to squeak into the Eastern Conference’s eighth seed in 2018 with a record of 43-39 before a six-game exit at the hands of the Toronto Raptors.

This offseason saw the departure of center Marcin Gortat — who feuded with Wall a season ago — in a trade for the Los Angeles Clippers’ Austin Rivers, who should back up Wall and newly minted All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal.

“It’s pretty obvious,” Wall said early in the offseason of the team’s shortcomings, according to The Washington Post. “I don’t need to point it out. I think the way the league is going, you need athletic bigs, you need scoring off the bench, you need all of those types of things. We don’t really have an athletic big.”

In the wake of Wall’s critique, the Wizards inked center Dwight Howard to a two-year, $11 million contract — an interesting choice for a team looking to avoid locker room turmoil, considering the terms under which he’s left previous teams — with a player option for the second season.

Unfortunately, the big man’s status for Washington’s season opener is in doubt. He missed the entire preseason with a piriformis muscle injury, and didn’t practice with his new teammates until Monday, three days before opening night.

“That was the first time in a while. With anybody. So it’s kind of new,” Howard told the Post after his first practice with the Wizards. “It’s like, ‘Damn! There’s nine other people on the floor!’ But it was fun. I’m just glad to be back out there on the court. Looking forward to playing in front of the fans here.”

In trading for Rivers and signing free agent forward Jeff Green, the team added key cogs to a bench unit that was one of the weakest among playoff teams in 2018. Green’s expected to provide some scoring punch and creation off the pine in a unit that should include Rivers, playmaking wing Tomas Satoransky, and young athletic forward Kelly Oubre.

“I try to use their attributes to our advantage and creating what I can create,” Green said during the preseason, according to NBC Sports. “If they can shoot and I’m being doubled, I’m going to make the right play and get it to the shooter.”

Green’s presence gives the Wizards serious depth at forward, joining Oubre, Otto Porter, Markieff Morris, and rookie Troy Brown, a big playmaker out of Oregon whose jumper needs work.

The pieces are there for a run to a seed in the top half of the East’s playoff bracket, but the Wizards underperformed a season ago. It’s up to head coach Scott Brooks to make sure that doesn’t happen again.