WWE Super Show-Down 2018: Reactions & Review

Here’s my final thoughts on Raw and SmackDown Live’s WWE Super Show-Down 2018!

The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and/or Xavier Woods) (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Reactions: WWE made the wise choice in selecting two tandems who were capable of kicking off the show the right way. The New Day and The Bar moved at a breakneck pace during this spirited encounter. The hot crowd was receptive to everything they did in the ring, which made all of its minor and major moments equally exciting. It was nearing its way to great, but the match sadly met its conclusion before it got to that point. Still, this opening tag team match was a ton of fun.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Reactions: Becky and Charlotte’s intense rivalry delivered another good outing here. Both women wasted no time in tearing their friendship even further apart. Becky’s much more rougher persona has resulted in an even more entertaining in-ring style, which is something that was on full display here. Charlotte matched her “ruthless aggression” all the while and even got in more offense this time around. The closing moments of this bout were building up to something special, but it sadly met its end via disqualification. This rematch was obviously cut short in order to prolong the feud and properly blow it off at Evolution. Ultimately, Becky and Charlotte put on a solid outing that was hampered by a disappointing finish.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Elias

Reactions: Cena looks ripped! The man has sculpted himself into a leaner, meaner Superstar who’s been hard at work in China working on films. As for the match that marked his return, it was on par with your usual house show or Raw main event. It was passable at best and even a bit rough in parts due to some visible miscommunication between Lashley and the other team. Once Cena got the hot tag, it was over in just a few signature moves. Welp, there ya go! This one wrapped up pretty quickly and was clearly set up to give the Australian crowd a piece of Cena. It accomplished its job and…yeah, that’s all there to was to it.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Asuka and Naomi vs. The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce)

Reactions: Kudos to WWE for allowing the home country heroines to get their just due! Billie and Peyton got a warm homecoming reception from the crowd during the length of this women’s matchup. The match as a whole was nothing special, though – it was a by-the-numbers contest that felt more like a time killer instead of a hotly contested bout. At least it gave The IIconics the big win their Australian fans clamored to see.

Rating: 1 & a Half out of 5 Stars

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship)

Reactions: The immensely personal war between AJ and Joe has officially finally wrapped up. And I’m happy to say that it came to a close after the third and best match between both Superstars. This one featured everything – a hot start, vicious limb work, impactful maneuvers, an interested crowd, hardcore elements, and a nail-biting finish. AJ tapped into every bit of his arsenal as he threw everything he had at Joe.

Joe was his usual murderous self (we even got a rare Emerald Flowsion sighting!). After the big table crash, this bout kicked into a second gear full of brutal leg kicks, back and forth submissions, and signature moves galore. I was rooting for Joe to claim his first WWE Championship here, but I’m not mad at the end result. AJ and Joe put on a barn burner of a title match that’s the first major highlight of this show.

Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars

Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella) vs. The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan) (6-Woman Tag Team Match)

Reactions: This was a bit better than expected. I’m usually taken out of any match involving the Bella Twins, but they didn’t bore me to tears here like they usually do. The Riott Squad were on point with their smart teamwork and non-stop assault. They continually cut off the twins from Ronda and looked as if they had everything under control.

That is, until Ronda finally made her way into the ring. Ronda’s string of strong in-ring performances continued here as she tore into Ruby, Liv, and Sarah. Watching her force Sarah and Liv into submission with her brutal armbar was quite the unique finish! This was fine for what it was. Ronda’s work made it just a wee bit more worthwhile. Side note – the start of this match looks like it was building towards a Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella bout at Evolution. I want no parts of that…

Rating: 2 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Reactions: IT’S THREE FOR THREE! Another Australian Superstar came home and claimed victory in front of a super receptive crowd. Buddy Murphy finally got his hands on the Cruiserweight Championship after an insane back and forth contest with Cedric Alexander. Both 205 Live stalwarts pulled out all the stops as they fought at a breakneck pace.

The pendulum swung back and forth on several occasions – when it looked like Cedric was on his way to a successful title defense, Buddy would make a comeback and give the crowd even more hope for a win. This one maintained a fast pace throughout its entirety and ended on a high note. Congrats to both men for properly representing their brand. And major kudos to Buddy for FINALLY capturing that prized purple strap.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins) vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre (6-Man Tag Team Match)

Reactions: What we got here is what everyone should have expected – a chaotic brawl packed with memorable moments. Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre worked like a well-oiled machine for most of the opening portions of this contest. Rollins was relegated to the face in peril for several minutes before he finally made the hot tag to Ambrose. Once that moment came to pass, this match got all the more exciting.

All six men crashed into each other with their most debilitating moves, plus we witnessed Reigns clocking Ambrose during a moment of confusion. It looks like the wheels are turning towards a heel turn for Ambrose. Ambrose even teased a sudden turn when he got back to his feet, but he ended up maintaining his loyalty to his Shield brothers after all. After Braun’s freight train offense got him speared, Ambrose ended up nailing Ziggler with a Dirty Deeds for the win. This one was wild in all the right ways.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz (#1 Contendership Match for the WWE Championship)

Reactions: Um…okay, I guess. I was prepared to watch DB and The Miz put on a match that would surpass their SummerSlam bout. It certainly looked that way. Both men dished out stiff kicks and other assorted strikes for a few minutes. But suddenly, Bryan went full Bret “Hitman” Hart on The Miz by getting the quick win via a sudden Small Package. As far as surprises go, this one stood out the most during the duration of this event.

Rating: THAT WAS QUICK!

The Undertaker (with Kane) vs. Triple H (with Shawn Michaels) (No Disqualification)

Reactions: As far as final chapters go, this climatic meeting between ‘Taker and HHH was a slow-paced spectacle. All four men played their parts well during this throwback to the Attitude Era of the WWE. “The Deadman” and “The King of Kings” built up to some big moments that involved their accompanying allies. There was brawling, flat-out wrestling, outside shenanigans, ref bumps, and a hot crowd to take it all in.

The smoke and mirrors tricks were obviously put in place to mask the fact that ‘Taker moves a bit slower these days. That element of the match kept it from being a notch above their last meeting at WrestleMania 28. Even still, all four men involved showed their mastery of in-ring storytelling and the slow-burn. Package all of that with the shocking ending and you have yourself a pretty enjoyable main event full of WWE legends.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Match of the Night

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe!

Final Verdict

WWE Super Show-Down ended up being a much better show than the company’s last international outing. Each of the title matches put together for this card delivered, especially AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe. Two of the tag team matches set up for this show fell short, but the six-person bouts provided some fun. Daniel Bryan’s shocking win provided a moment worth talking about, plus the main event was a cool nod to a bygone era. All in all, the live fans in Australia and the ones watching at home were treated to an enjoyable evening/morning full of enjoyable wrestling.

Final Score: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

