Yankees vs. Red Sox ALDS & World Series Future Betting Odds

The New York Yankees topped the Oakland Athletics 7-2 in Wednesday’s ALCS Wild Card game. In turn, it set up one of the best rivalries in sports in the American League Division Series pitting the Yankees against the Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox finished the year with the best record in baseball at 108-54, while the Yankees went an impressive 100-62. Game 1 of the series will be played in Boston on Friday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
*Note: We will have the first Game 1 odds posted here once released.
Here are the most recent World Series odds from Bovada, coming just ahead of the final Wild Card game, courtesy of Odds Shark. All World Series odds will be updated as they are made public.
- Boston Red Sox: +325
- Houston Astros: +350
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +450
- Milwaukee Brewers: +800
- Cleveland Indians: +850
- Atlanta Braves: +1000
- New York Yankees: +1100
- Colorado Rockies: +1200
Yankees vs. Red Sox ALDS Schedule
Both Games 1 and 2 will be played in Boston this week, before the series shifts to New York.
- Friday, October 5 at Boston: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Saturday, October 6 at Boston: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Monday, October 8 at New York: Time TBD
- Tuesday, October 9 (if needed) at New York: Time TBD
- Thursday, October 11 (if needed) at Boston: Time TBD
This will be the first time the two iconic franchises have met in the playoffs since 2004, so we’re sure to get some fireworks in what will be an exciting series.
The Yankees and Red Sox met 19 times this season, with Boston narrowly taking the series 10-9, per Team Rankings. The final series between the two teams came just last week, as the Yankees won two of three.
