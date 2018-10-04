Yankees vs. Red Sox ALDS & World Series Future Betting Odds

The New York Yankees topped the Oakland Athletics 7-2 in Wednesday’s ALCS Wild Card game. In turn, it set up one of the best rivalries in sports in the American League Division Series pitting the Yankees against the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox finished the year with the best record in baseball at 108-54, while the Yankees went an impressive 100-62. Game 1 of the series will be played in Boston on Friday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the most recent World Series odds from Bovada, coming just ahead of the final Wild Card game, courtesy of Odds Shark. All World Series odds will be updated as they are made public.

Boston Red Sox: +325

Houston Astros: +350

Los Angeles Dodgers: +450

Milwaukee Brewers: +800

Cleveland Indians: +850

Atlanta Braves: +1000

New York Yankees: +1100

Colorado Rockies: +1200

Yankees vs. Red Sox ALDS Schedule

Both Games 1 and 2 will be played in Boston this week, before the series shifts to New York.

Friday, October 5 at Boston: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 6 at Boston: 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, October 8 at New York: Time TBD

Tuesday, October 9 (if needed) at New York: Time TBD

Thursday, October 11 (if needed) at Boston: Time TBD

This will be the first time the two iconic franchises have met in the playoffs since 2004, so we’re sure to get some fireworks in what will be an exciting series.

The Yankees and Red Sox met 19 times this season, with Boston narrowly taking the series 10-9, per Team Rankings. The final series between the two teams came just last week, as the Yankees won two of three.

