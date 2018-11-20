Philadelphia 76ers: Jimmy Butler, Allen Iverson Swap Jerseys

The Philadelphia 76ers haven’t been this excited for a very long time. Aside from last year’s playoff run, the Sixers really haven’t had much to be optimistic about since their days with the legendary Allen Iverson. Now that the team has former Chicago Bulls, and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler, the town couldn’t be more excited.

Since Butler’s arrival in on the court with Philly, the Sixers have won three games and lost one, which just so happened to be his first game. And after his last-second shot in overtime to beat the Charlotte Hornets this past weekend, it’s clear that Butler brings a certain intensity and talent that the Sixers haven’t had in a very long time.

The Sixers fan base has been thrilled about Butler, and so has the Hall of Famer, Allen Iverson. Before Monday night’s matchup between the Sixers and the Phoenix Suns, Iverson talked up the trade as he’s personally a fan of Butler’s. With ‘The Answer’s’ stamp of approval, the Sixers went on to form a comeback victory against the Phoenix Suns, and Iverson immediately embraced Butler just moments after the win to hug it out.

Iverson and Butler Share a Moment

What a moment. After the win, Sixers legend Allen Iverson embraces Jimmy Butler at Wells Fargo Center. pic.twitter.com/9ameGEDSeO — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 20, 2018

Iverson Breaks out the Old Jersey

It’s a common practice in sports when players swap their jersey’s at the end of the game. Although it doesn’t typically happen in the NBA, it’s been done before. After the Sixers victory on Monday, Butler decided that he was going to swap jerseys with the legend that is Iverson. Even though Iverson is no longer a player, the Sixers made sure that they had a classic stitched Iverson jersey around so he could sign it and give it to Butler.

“I’ve always looked up to the way that he plays. The heart, the passion, the emotion.”@JimmyButler talks about idolizing @AllenIverson after the game. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/bcNBSisAaS — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 20, 2018

“I’ve been a fan of his since I was little. I’ve always looked up to the way he plays, the heart, the passion, the emotion…Now I’m here in Philly in he’s one of the GOATS. We are talking about a killer on that court.”

During his postgame press conference on Monday, Jimmy Butler couldn’t avoid answering questions about, well, ‘The Answer.’ Sixers players quickly learn when they get to town that Iverson is one of the most important players in the teams’ entire existence. So, once he’s in town, everybody is going to ask questions about him no matter what. But don’t worry, Butler understands that. In fact, Butler is a huge Allen Iverson fan anyway.