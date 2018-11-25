A.J. Green Fantasy: Will the Bengals’ WR Return Week 12?

Around last month was the last time that Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green was able to take the field. The eight-year veteran ended up suffering a toe injury that almost had Green missing the remainder of the 2018 season since the option of surgery was on the table. Fortunately, Green did not have to go through that. Although Green avoided a surgical procedure, he is still missing quite a lot of time in 2018.

Being that Green is out, the Bengals continue to struggle on offense. Despite missing the last three games, Green still leads the Bengals in receiving touchdowns, with six on the year. Although Tyler Boyd is eating up a lot of Green’s targets in his absence, it is clear that Green is the missing factor on the Bengals’ offense.

Last week, the Bengals’ wouldn’t guarantee anything, but the team remained optimistic about a potential return for A.J. Green against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. But after missing practice all week, the team listed Green as doubtful on Saturday night, according to ESPN NFL Insider, Adam Schefter.

When Will Green Return?

Bengals’ WR A.J. Green, downgraded on Saturday to doubtful due to a foot injury, will not play Sunday vs. Browns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2018

A.J. Green fantasy owners will have to wait another week for his return. This is definitely not an ideal situation as Green remains one of the more reliable number one targets in the NFL. Before missing time due to his injury, Green had double-digit targets in three of his last four outings where he exceeded over 100 yards in two of the four games.

It’s tough to trust the Bengals word as this point, as Green was expected to be back as early as this week. But it seems very realistic that Green could return for Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. We’ll have to monitor the situation throughout the week.

If Green is available to practice even at a limited level, then there is a good chance that he will play next Sunday. Seeing as though the Bengals were optimistic about a potential Week 12 return, Green’s fantasy owners should feel good about next week’s game.