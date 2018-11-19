Aaron Jones Girlfriend: Who Is the Packers Running Back Dating?

The Green Bay Packers have a new weapon to pair up with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in running back Aaron Jones. The team’s 2017 fifth-round draft pick out of UTEP has continually improved over the early stages of his career. Jones rushed for 448 yards and four touchdowns with a 5.5 yard-per-carry average in 12 games as a rookie.

Before entering the league, Jones was exceptional in his two full seasons at UTEP. Although he missed time in both 2013 and 2015, he played 12 games in 2014 and 2016 and quickly made a name for himself. Over that 24-game span in two years, Jones rushed 471 times for 3,094 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also tacked on six receiving touchdowns combined in the same span.

It was the 2016 season which really put Jones on the NFL radar, as was simply dominant in every aspect. The 5-foot-9 running back averaged 7.7 yards per carry while rushing for 1,773 yards and 17 touchdowns. For good measure, he hauled in 28 passes for 233 yards and three scores also.

Not surprisingly, it didn’t take many games into the 2018 NFL season for Jones to become the Packers’ clear-cut starting running back. Let’s meet his current girlfriend, Crystal Molina.

Meet Crystal Molina, Girlfriend of Packers RB Aaron Jones

While there’s no clear-cut timeline for when Jones and Molina began dating, the duo certainly spend plenty of time together. The Packers back posted a photo of the two together on Instagram just ahead of the season with her rocking a No. 33 jersey.

Jones also revealed to us that Molina recently was accepted into a nursing program, and as he stated: “She pushes me every day to be the best person/player.”

The duo also worked out together during the summer leading up to his second NFL season. So, maybe she deserves some credit for the impressive breakout campaign Jones has had during the 2018 season. It seems the two are happy together and have a great relationship both during the season and when he gets some time away from the field.

The Packers young playmaker posted additional photos on Twitter, including the two together for Halloween and also at Six Flags, which we’ve included below.

Took a little road trip to six flags🎢🎡🎠 @CrystalMolina_ pic.twitter.com/97GMeFsdht — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) August 12, 2018

*Note: After originally having the incorrect name, Jones confirmed his girlfriend as Molina.

MY GIRLFRIEND IS CRYSTAL MOLINA

I Love you baby @CrystalMolina_ ❤️❤️ — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) November 19, 2018

