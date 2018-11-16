Aaron Jones Girlfriend: Who Is the Packers Running Back Dating?

The Green Bay Packers have a new weapon to pair up with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in running back Aaron Jones. The team’s 2017 fifth-round draft pick out of UTEP has continually improved over the early stages of his career. Jones rushed for 448 yards and four touchdowns with a 5.5 yard-per-carry average in seven games as a rookie.

Before entering the league, Jones was exceptional in his two full seasons at UTEP. Although he missed time in both 2013 and 2015, he played 12 games in 2014 and 2016 and quickly made a name for himself. Over that 24-game span in two years, Jones rushed 471 times for 3,094 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also tacked on six receiving touchdowns combined in the same span.

It was the 2016 season which really put Jones on the NFL radar, as was simply dominant in every aspect. The 5-foot-9 running back averaged 7.7 yards per carry while rushing for 1,773 yards and 17 touchdowns. For good measure, he hauled in 28 passes for 233 yards and three scores also.

Not surprisingly, it didn’t take many games into the 2018 NFL season for Jones to become the Packers’ clear-cut starting running back. This is a role he holds currently, and as you can see below, his long-time girlfriend likely has plenty of those No. 33 jerseys.

Meet Nicole Lindsay, Girlfriend of Packers RB Aaron Jones

While there’s no clear-cut timeline for when Jones and Lindsay began dating, it seems to have started back when the two were both at UTEP together. Lindsay was a soccer player for the school, and according to the university website, she played in 81 games (55 starts) over four years. Over her four years with the Miners, she played 4,795 minutes with 21 shots on goal, 13 points, nine assists, and two goals.

As you can see above, Jones last posted a photo of Lindsay on his Instagram in August, and virtually all his posts since (considering the season started) have been related to football. As Augie Touris of The Prospector revealed, Jones admitted how tough it was to be away from her during the NFL Scouting Combine and other events ahead of the draft.

“It was easy when we were both in El Paso, but with me being in California and her in El Paso, it’s a little trickier,” said Jones. “I’ve come to appreciate when we FaceTime and talk more, as it gives me a break from the grind to relax and talk to her.”

Fortunately, Lindsay was with Jones at the NFL draft events, something he obviously appreciated. The Packers running back praised his girlfriend to The Prospector prior to the draft, stating that Jones was with him throughout the pre-draft process.

“As I prepare for the NFL, she’s been with me every step of the way. Those little displays of support mean the world to me,” said Jones. “I look forward to getting to FaceTime her at the end of the day when I’m tired and drained.”

