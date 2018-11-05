Aaron Rodgers & Girlfriend Danica Patrick Were Pen Pals Before Dating

Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Danica Patrick took a bit of a different path to dating. The two initially met at the 2012 ESPYs and exchanged email addresses. The two kept in touch through email messages.

“We met at the ESPYs back in 2012 … we remember meeting each other, it was quick,” Patrick said on the Jenny McCarthy Show per USA Today. “I got his email address, and I remember thinking to myself back then, like, ‘Oh, on the down low. Not a phone number, just an email address. Which is whatever.’ ”

The two were initially just friends but began dating after both went through breakups. Patrick admitted the couple eventually ditched email for the phone.

“It wasn’t until, obviously, recently that we actually had phone numbers,” Patrick said per USA Today. “We referred to each other as Chicago and Green Bay. It was very cute.”

Patrick Has Become a Packers Fan Since Her Retirement

Patrick is now a full-fledged Packers fan, despite growing up a Bears fan. She frequently attends Rodgers’ games and posts photos like the one above where she is decked out in Packers gear. Patrick admits it has been fun cheering on Rodgers and the Packers.

“Good. It’s fun,” Patrick told ESPN W. “The first game of the year was obviously an absolute historic, amazing game and I’m sure one of Aaron’s top games in his head to come back from what they did in the first half and to win on top of being hurt. It’s fun. The fun thing about them as a team is you just know they’ve got it in them, no matter what point in the game it is or what the score is or what the season is looking like — you always feel encouraged to cheer for them as a team. Aaron is a great leader and obviously an incredible player and he’s got some good guys behind him.”

Patrick’s reaction to Rodgers comeback went viral at the beginning of the season. Since retiring from racing, Patrick has stayed busy with a number of different ventures and remains passionate about fitness.

“GoDaddy is doing the ‘Pretty Intense’ program in-house within GoDaddy so I go online and talk to those people on the forum and then I do live, kind-of-like Skype calls, but they’re using this different program,” Patrick explained to ESPN W. “I’ll do hour-long calls to talk to people. It’s definitely not super regimented all day, every day. I love to go walk my dogs. I’ll go out and walk the dogs for an hour or two. And I’ll make dinner and cook. Days go by…With my diligence, persistence, consistency and new weightlifting program that I started about 3 [to] 3-and-a-half months ago, I actually am getting stronger. I’m stronger than I’ve ever been. I don’t think that was necessarily a goal of mine, but it happened. I would say fitness-wise, that was the new thing that I started was an actual, legitimate, strength-training program as opposed to just throwing weights around and CrossFit, which I still do.”