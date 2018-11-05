Aaron Rodgers Ex-Girlfriend & Dating History

It's no secret that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has dated quite a few women over the past 15 years or so.

From Destiny Newton to Olivia Munn, Rodgers has earned his stripes in the dating world. These days, Rodgers has found love again, this time with his longtime friend, race car driver Danica Patrick. The two seem to be very happy together and many people seem to think that they will end up getting married. So far, no chatter of an impending engagement has surfaced. Rodgers and Patrick have been dating for almost a year now, but Rodgers' past relationships aren't too far from the minds of fans, especially because he's had some pretty serious girlfriends over the years.

His split from actress Olivia Munn comes to mind, as that particular relationship was scrutinized, mainly due to the ongoing feud between Rodgers and his family.

Prior to his time in the NFL and dating spotlight, Rodgers got his start in junior college football with Butte Community College. He later transferred after being discovered by the University of California's head coach, Jeff Tedford. After a standout junior year for the California Golden Bears in 2004, Rodgers decided to forgo his senior season and enter the 2005 NFL Draft. He was expected to be an early selection but slid all the way to the 24th pick, where he was selected by the Packers.

Rodgers signed a five-year, $7.7 million contract with Green Bay and spent the next three seasons as backup QB to longtime Packers offensive leader Brett Favre.

After Favre announced his retirement in March 2008, Rodgers was elevated to the starting position. When Favre decided he wasn't quite done with football and returned from retirement, the Packers stayed the course with Rodgers and traded Favre to the New York Jets.

Over the course of his career, Rodgers has earned a 103.6, the best of any active quarterback, according to Pro Football Reference.

He's a six-time Pro-Bowler and a three-time All Pro. As part of the Packers' 2011 Super Bowl Champion squad, Rodgers was named MVP of the sport's biggest game.

He was also named League MVP in 2011 and 2014, in addition to being named the Associated Press Athlete of the Year in 2011.

Rodgers has managed a winning record in games he's started in all but his initial 2008 season as a starter. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are 3-3-1 on the 2018 season thus far. On Sunday, November 4, the Packers will face the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for one of the most anticipated showdowns of the year.

"Aaron Rodgers has to be the Aaron Rodgers of yore, not the Aaron Rodgers of today," if he wants to pull off a win against New England, says USA Today's Jack Wepfer. It's unknown if Rodgers' girlfriend will be watching from the stands or from home, but Danica Patrick will undoubtedly be rooting for a Green Bay win. While watching the game unfold -- or during the commercial breaks -- take a walk through memory lane and look through some of Rodgers' past relationships.

There are definitely some that you probably don't remember -- and maybe some that you seem to remember but didn't actually happen.