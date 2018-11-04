Does Aaron Rodgers Have a Wife? Is Packers QB Married?

Aaron Rodgers does not have a wife, but is dating girlfriend Danica Patrick. Rodgers and Patrick went public with their relationship early in 2018. Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn split up in 2017. Rodgers has never been married and admitted having relationships, romantic or otherwise, are difficult since he is in the public eye.

“Decreased privacy,” Rodgers explained to ESPN. “And increased strain or pressure or stress associated with relationships. Friendships and dating relationships…When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … It’s difficult. It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.”

Patrick and Rodgers met years ago at the ESPY’s, remaining friends before things turned romantic recently.

Patrick Gave Up Her Bears Fandom When She Started Dating Rodgers

Like his previous relationship with Munn, Patrick was used to the spotlight given she was already a household name among sports fans. The only catch was Patrick and her family grew up diehard Bears fans.

Patrick has publicly denounced her Bears fandom now that she is dating the superstar Packers quarterback. The former driver explained her predicament in an interview with ESPN W.

The Packers obviously played at noon [on Sept. 23] and then afterward, the Bears-Cardinals game was on and they were playing at Phoenix and I’m like, ‘Oh, I have houses in both of those cities’ [in Chicago and Phoenix]. It was the first time, I felt like I really was like, ‘Don’t win, don’t win’ and then they did. The Bears are having a great start to the year actually. I’m very comfortable with the transition. Anyone that wonders why I don’t cheer for the Bears, it’s not like it’s an in-house rivalry of like, ‘Oh, you cheer for this team, I cheer for that team.’ It’s like, ‘No, you play for that team.’ I can never understand when people are like, ‘Why don’t you cheer for the Bears still anymore?’ I’m like, ‘Well for obvious reasons.’ Usually with a sports teams or an athlete, whatever it may be, a driver, usually you need to have a reason, right? Maybe it’s because you’re from the city. Or maybe it’s because you’re dating one.

Patrick Retired From Racing in 2018

Patrick retired from racing earlier this year. When she is not attending Packers games, Patrick stays plenty busy with her business ventures as well as endorsement opportunities. Patrick believed the time was right to move on to other things.

“It wasn’t in my heart anymore,” Patrick told ABC. “What I love about racing was that ability to progress and get better and finish better and better and ultimately win. And I just felt like that was becoming less and less something that was in my control.”

Rodgers Still Appears to Be Estranged From His Family

Rodgers does not have any kids, but did help rescue a dog when he was dating Munn. Here’s a photo of Frankie, the puppy the former couple rescued.

Rodgers has been in a very public conflict with his family ever since his brother Jordan Rodgers opened up about the strained relationship on The Bachelor. Rodgers has preferred to keep the situation private and there has been no news that the family has reconnected. ESPN’s Mina Kimes detailed why Rodgers believes certain things should remain private.

But in January, The New York Times published an interview with his father, Ed, reiterating what Jordan had said. (Jordan and Ed did not respond to requests for interviews.) Afterward, Rodgers told The Times he didn’t think it was appropriate to comment on the story. I ask him whether he still feels that way. “Yeah, I do.” Why? “Because a lot of people have family issues,” he says. “I’m not the only one that does.” He tells me he doesn’t see any upside in discussing those issues in public. “It needs to be handled the right way.” It bears mentioning that Rodgers never pulled me aside to tell me off the record his side of the story (about this or any critique). His belief in the value of privacy is abiding. “I think there should be a separation between your public life and your personal life,” he says. “I’ve just always felt like there should be a time when you don’t have to be on.”

READ NEXT: Danica Patrick Was a Huge Bears Fan Before Dating Aaron Rodgers